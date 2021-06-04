Avengers Campus Is Now Open at Disneyland Resort — Take a Look Inside

The Avengers Campus is now open at Disneyland Resort in California.

The new park area features a Spider-Man attraction, a dining location called Pym Test Kitchen, rides and a portal to Doctor Strange's sanctum.

The Avengers Campus was initially set to open in July 2020, but the launch was postponed as theme parks in California were shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new area, which is located within Disneyland's California Adventure theme park, replaced A Bug's Land. It includes the preexisting Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission: Breakout ride at the edge of Hollywood Land.

At its center is the Avengers compound, the home to Marvel's mightiest heroes. On the rooftop launchpad is a to-scale quinjet that lights up and revs its engines for guests.

This new area of California Adventure was initially set to open in July 2020, but the launch was postponed as theme parks in California were shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic. In April, both Disney parks were able to reopen.

"We've got the ultimate playground for Marvel," Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, experiences and products, told CNBC in early April. "As quickly as Kevin [Feige] and that Marvel team can create characters and create stories, we can integrate them."

Here's a look inside Disney's new Avengers Campus:

Web-slinging with Spider-Man

In addition to the Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout ride, the Avengers Campus also features a Spider-Man ride called Web Slingers.

The attraction takes place at Worldwide Engineering Brigade, aka WEB headquarters, a company that helps give regular people superpowers. The attraction gives guests the chance to test out a new vehicle that its kid scientists have designed. While driving the vehicle, little spider bots are let loose and riders must snatch them up with their new web-slinging powers.

Throughout the day, visitors can spot their "Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" hanging around the WEB building.

Disney's Imagineers have designed a robot that can swing and flip through the air doing stunts. Donning a Spider-Man suit, this figure can be seen doing acrobatics 60 feet in the air above the rooftop of the WEB building. After these feats, a Spider-Man cast member will swing down off the building to meet with guests.

Visitors will be able to spot hidden Easter eggs from the Marvel Cinematic Universe around the WEB building as well as some hidden spider bots.

This area also features exclusive merchandise that can only be purchased while at the parks.

Feast like heroes

The main dining area within the Avengers Campus is called Pym's Test Kitchen. Here, scientists working with Ant-Man and the Wasp are using their growing and shrinking technology to create innovative foods.

Guests can enjoy chicken sandwiches with massive chicken patties, spaghetti and meatballs with one large meatball and soft pretzels that are the size of a head.

Next door is Pym's Tasting Lab, a place for adults to enjoy craft beers and signature cocktails. The mixologists play with flavor, offering a variety of ingredients that range from habanero and mango to lemon and vanilla.

There are two food carts. The first is Shawarma Palace, a nod to the iconic mid-credits scene from "The Avengers."

The other is called Terran Treats. This booth is located near the Guardians of the Galaxy ride and features items that play on traditional human foods. Circular rainbow churros and bright purple cream puffs are just a few of the delicacies available.

Avengers Assemble

Character meet-and-greets are another big part of Avengers Campus. Thor, Black Panther, Black Widow and more will be walking around the land. Visitors may also catch a glimpse of the trickster Loki.

Different Marvel characters will be set up in different areas of the campus. For example, Doctor Strange can be found near the sanctum while Spider-Man can be spotted by the WEB building. Other characters like Black Widow, Black Panther and Captain America will be stationed near the main Avengers building and Ant-Man and the Wasp will pop up near Pym's Test Kitchen.

The Dora Milaje, personal bodyguards and royal security of the Black Panther, will also have a presence on the campus, as well as the mighty Thor. As more characters are introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe they will likely be brought into the fold.