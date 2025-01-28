Japan and Aussie stocks rise as Wall Street stages a sharp recovery; most Asia markets closed for holiday

Australian and Japan stocks opened higher, after falling in the previous session.

Markets in Taiwan, South Korea, Hong Kong and China are closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Japan and Australian stocks rose Wednesday as Wall Street rebounded overnight, while several Asia-Pacific markets were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Japan benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.62%, while the Topix advanced 0.39%, after closing lower in the previous session.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.75%, also reversing course after losses in the previous session.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The country's inflation rose 0.2% in the December quarter and 2.4% annually, below the 2.5% estimated by economists polled by Reuters, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed.

Overnight in the U.S., key indexes recovered some ground from the sell-off sparked by the challenge posed by Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek to the U.S. AI ecosyetem.

The S&P 500 advanced 0.92% to 6,067.70, led by gains in technology shares. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rose more than 2%, following a 4.9% loss on Monday. The Nasdaq Composite surged 2.03% to 19,733.59, following a 3.1% decline a day ago.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 136.77 points, or 0.31%, to 44,850.35.

All eyes were on Nvidia which picked up momentum to close around nearly 9% higher. The chipmaker lost 17%, or almost $600 billion in market value, in the previous session to clock the biggest ever one-day drop in value for a U.S. company.

Other tech giants like Broadcom and Oracle ended Tuesday's trading day up 2.6% and 3.6%, respectively, following steep losses Monday.

— CNBC's Sean Conlon and Pia Singh contributed to this report.