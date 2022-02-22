Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Joe Biden

Australia Stocks Fall; S&P 500 Closes in Correction Territory as Ukraine Crisis Deepens

By Eustance Huang, CNBC

Ryan Pierse | Getty Images
  • Shares in Australia declined in Wednesday morning trade.
  • Markets in Japan are closed on Wednesday for a holiday.
  • U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday Russia has begun "an invasion" of Ukraine and announced sanctions against Russian banks and the country's sovereign debt.
  • The S&P 500 declined about 1% overnight stateside and currently sits more than 10% below its Jan. 3 record close.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Australia fell in Wednesday morning trade as the crisis surrounding Ukraine intensifies.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia slipped about 0.1% in morning trade, with shares of Westpac, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and National Australia Bank all in negative territory.

U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday Russia has begun "an invasion" of Ukraine and announced sanctions against Russian banks and the country's sovereign debt, among others. Biden's announcement came following the Russian parliament's approval of President Vladimir Putin's Tuesday request to use military force outside the country's borders.

Markets in Japan are closed on Wednesday for a holiday.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 declined 1.01% to 4,304.76 — more than 10% below its Jan. 3 record close, leaving the index in correction territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 482.57 points, or 1.42%, to 33,596.61 while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.23% to 13,381.52.

Conflict playbook: Barclays picks its top stocks to navigate Russia-Ukraine tensions

Russia-Ukraine tension is a convenient excuse for the stock sell-off, but it's about more than that

Meta is the worst performing FAANG stock this year. Here’s where Wall Street sees it going next


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

Business 38 mins ago

Jim Cramer's Playbook for Investing During Geopolitical Uncertainty

United States 51 mins ago

Stock Futures Inch Higher After S&P 500 Closes in Correction

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.066 after recently falling from above 96.2.

The Japanese yen traded at 115.07 per dollar, weaker than levels below 114.8 seen against the greenback yesterday. The Australian dollar was at $0.7225 after climbing from below $0.72 yesterday.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Joe BidenMarketsBreaking News: MarketsAsia NewsAsia Markets
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us