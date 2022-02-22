Australia Stocks Fall; S&P 500 Closes in Correction Territory as Ukraine Crisis Deepens

Shares in Australia declined in Wednesday morning trade.

Markets in Japan are closed on Wednesday for a holiday.

U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday Russia has begun "an invasion" of Ukraine and announced sanctions against Russian banks and the country's sovereign debt.

The S&P 500 declined about 1% overnight stateside and currently sits more than 10% below its Jan. 3 record close.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Australia fell in Wednesday morning trade as the crisis surrounding Ukraine intensifies.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia slipped about 0.1% in morning trade, with shares of Westpac, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and National Australia Bank all in negative territory.

U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday Russia has begun "an invasion" of Ukraine and announced sanctions against Russian banks and the country's sovereign debt, among others. Biden's announcement came following the Russian parliament's approval of President Vladimir Putin's Tuesday request to use military force outside the country's borders.

Markets in Japan are closed on Wednesday for a holiday.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 declined 1.01% to 4,304.76 — more than 10% below its Jan. 3 record close, leaving the index in correction territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 482.57 points, or 1.42%, to 33,596.61 while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.23% to 13,381.52.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.066 after recently falling from above 96.2.

The Japanese yen traded at 115.07 per dollar, weaker than levels below 114.8 seen against the greenback yesterday. The Australian dollar was at $0.7225 after climbing from below $0.72 yesterday.