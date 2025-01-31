Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Atlassian pops 20% on better-than-expected earnings, revenue outlook

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

Mike Cannon-Brookes, co-founder of software company Atlassian Corp., in Sydney, Australia, Dec. 6, 2023.
Lisa Maree Williams | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Atlassian shares popped more 20% in premarket trading after the software company blew past Wall Street's fiscal second-quarter earnings and guidance.
  • The company reported adjusted earnings of 96 cents per share and $1.29 billion in revenues.
  • Atlassian benefited from robust cloud and data center growth during the period as more customers turned to artificial intelligence solutions.

Atlassian shares popped 20% in premarket trading after the software company blew past Wall Street's fiscal second-quarter earnings and guidance expectations.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Adjusted earnings came in at 96 cents per share, ahead of the 76 cents per share projected by analysts polled by LSEG. Atlassian reported revenues of $1.29 billion, versus the $1.24 billion estimate.

For the third quarter, Atlassian said it anticipates $1.35 billion in revenue, above the $1.31 billion LSEG estimate and previous guidance.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Atlassian benefited from robust cloud and data center growth during the period as more customers turned to artificial intelligence solutions. That contributed to 30% subscription revenue growth over the prior year. Atlassian also said it now expects 26.5% cloud growth and 21.5% data center growth for the fiscal year.

"The momentum we're seeing across the business reinforces our conviction around investments we are making in our key strategic priorities of serving enterprise customers, AI, and the System of Work to deliver durable, long-term growth," finance chief Joe Binz said in an earnings release.

Money Report

news 6 mins ago

Chevron calls Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America in earnings release after Trump order

news 32 mins ago

I'm a therapist who's worked with over 100 couples—what people in the happiest relationships do that most don't

Shares have gained nearly 10% since the start of the year.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us