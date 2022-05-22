Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Asia-Pacific Stocks Mixed as Global Concerns Persist

By Abigail Ng, CNBC

Toru Hanai | Bloomberg via Getty Images
  • Shares in the Asia Pacific were mixed on Monday as global concerns continue to plague markets.
  • Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng is set to report its first-quarter earnings on Monday.
  • In the U.S., the S&P 500 briefly fell into bear market territory during Friday's session, but recovered slightly to close almost flat.

SINGAPORE — Shares in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed on Monday as global concerns continue.

In Japan markets, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.44%, while the Topix climbed 0.57%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.12%.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Greater China markets bucked the trend, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index falling 1.31% in early trade. The Hang Seng Tech index fell 2.25%. The Shanghai Composite slipped 0.1% and the Shenzhen Component declined 0.32%.

Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng is set to report its first-quarter earnings on Monday.

In other markets, South Korea's markets were mixed, with the Kospi down 0.17%, and the Kosdaq up 0.05%.

Money Report

Business 1 hour ago

China's State-Backed Blockchain Company Is Set to Launch Its First Major International Project

Business 2 hours ago

Four ‘Dream Jobs' for People Who Love to Travel

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.16%.

Stocks stateside have been taking a battering as markets grow fearful over whether there will be a recession.

In the U.S., the S&P 500 briefly fell into bear market territory during Friday's session, but recovered slightly to close almost flat. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.77 points to 31,261.90 after reversing losses of more than 600 points.

The Nasdaq Composite is already deep in bear market territory, 30% off its highs, and fell 0.3% on Friday. All three indexes have posted at least a seven-week losing streak.

Jeremy Grantham says today's bubble is worse than 2000, calls stocks to at least double their losses

The sell-off has entered ‘a new phase,’ Allianz's El-Erian says. How investors can deal with it

These fortress stocks hold up the most during bear markets and pay a nice dividend

A market bottom could be some way away, depending on how aggressive the Fed is, according to Isaac Poole, chief investment officer at Oreana Financial Services.

"I think at the moment, the market is expecting a Fed that's just going to keep hiking and crush inflation, get it right back down, stomp it down, and that is hurting," he told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."

Once the Fed signals that it will take things meeting by meeting, there is likely to be "quite a lot of upside to markets," he added.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 102.764, lower compared to the levels above 103 seen last week.

The Japanese yen traded at 127.3 per dollar, stronger than the 129 levels early last week. The Australian dollar strengthened and was last at $0.7082.

Oil futures rose in Asia's morning trade. U.S. crude rose 0.45% to $110.78 per barrel, while Brent crude gained 0.63% to $113.26.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us