Asia-Pacific Shares Climb Ahead of Bank of Japan Rate Decision

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific shares rose on Wednesday as investors await the outcome of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting.

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.66% in its first hour of trade, and the Topix edged up 0.39% as Japan's central bank enters its second day of monetary policy discussions, which comes amid high government bond yields and a strong yen with some economists expecting the central bank to scrap its yield curve control policy.

The Japanese yen last stood at 128.25 against the U.S. dollar.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was trading flat. The Kospi inched up fractionally while the Kosdaq added 0.3%.

Overnight in the U.S., major stock indexes slid as investors struggled to build on the early 2023 momentum.

Stocks end the day mixed, Dow falls almost 400 points

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index fell to end the day, as Goldman Sachs shares weighed on the stock index.

The Dow lost 391.76 points, or 1.14%, to close at 33,910.85. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% to 3,990.97. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.14% to end the day at 11,095.11.

— Tanaya Macheel

Bank of America sees a later start to the recession

A recession probably won't start now until later in 2023 as consumer spending has been stronger than expected and the Federal Reserve eases up on the intensify of its interest rate hikes, according to Bank of America.

"We push back the timing of our outlook for a mild recession in the US economy by about one quarter given durability in consumer spending on account of strong labor markets, excess saving, declining energy prices, and easier financial conditions," the firm said in a client note. "That said, we think the headwinds will lead consumers to reduce spending and push the saving rate higher as the year progresses."

That puts the recession into the second quarter, driven by a an investment-led slowdown leaking to consumer spending.

After pushing its benchmark borrowing rate up by 4.25 percentage points in 2022, the Fed is expected to ease back, with a 0.25 percentage point increase in February. That is forecast to be followed by additional quarter-point increases in March and May.

Rate cuts likely won't come until 2024, the firm said.

—Jeff Cox

Goldman Sachs shares fall on earnings miss

Goldman Sachs shares declined 2.4% after the Wall Street investment bank shared fourth-quarter earnings results that missed analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

The bank reported earnings of $3.32 per share on $10.59 billion in revenues. Consensus estimates called for earnings of $5.48 a share on revenues of $10.83 billion, according to analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Provisions for credit losses also came in slightly above expectations.

— Hugh Son, Samantha Subin