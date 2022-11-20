Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Higher Ahead of China's Lending Rate Decision

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific rose on Monday as analysts expect China's central bank to keep its benchmark lending rates, or loan prime rates, on hold, according to a Reuters poll.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan added 0.32% and the Topix rose 0.36%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.1%.

South Korea's Kospi was fractionally higher, and the Kosdaq was 0.18% higher. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was about flat.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Over the weekend, Malaysia's election produced a hung parliament, and parties are trying to win support from other blocs to form the government. Later this week, Baidu will report earnings and Singapore will release inflation data.

In the U.S., investors are expecting a number of retail earnings to be released as well as a flurry of economic reports, including durable goods, new home sales, unemployment claims, and consumer sentiment, and minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting.

— CNBC's Tanaya Macheel contributed to this report

South Korea saw exports drop further in first 20 days of November

South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of November fell 16.7% on an annualized basis, with demand from China lagging, according to data from the customs agency.

The slump in exports is a sharp drop from the 5.5% fall seen in October compared to the same period a year ago.

Imports also dropped 5.5% for the first 20 days of November, resulting in a slight improvement in the trade deficit — $4.4 billion for the period, compared with a deficit of $4.9 billion reported in October.

The country has recorded a total of $40 billion in trade deficit year-to-date, statistics from the agency showed.

— Jihye Lee

China is expected to hold its benchmark lending rates steady, Reuters poll says

China's central bank is expected to keep its one-year and five-year loan prime rates on hold, according to analysts polled by Reuters.

The one-year rate currently stands at 3.65%, and the five-year LPR is at 4.3%.

The People's Bank of China last cut both rates in August.

China's offshore yuan was weaker at 7.1376 against the U.S. dollar ahead of the decision early Monday.

— Abigail Ng

CNBC Pro: Strategist says Chinese tech stocks, like Alibaba, are 'deeply undervalued'

This year's 30% decline in the value of Chinese Big Tech stocks, such as Alibaba, has made them "incredibly cheap," according to investment bank China Renaissance.

Its head of equities, Andrew Maynard, not only believes that the stock market appears to have bottomed, but also that investors may miss out on a rally if they remain underweight on China.

"Without a shadow of a doubt, being underweight China is going to cost you going forward," Maynard said.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

Markets are watching for more clues on Fed hikes and the economy in the week ahead

Investors may be a bit more cautious in the week ahead, with stocks seeking direction in quiet trading and the bond market's warnings about recession getting louder.

The Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday should mean markets will likely be quiet Wednesday and Friday. Traders will be monitoring reports on Black Friday holiday shopping for feedback on the consumer.

"It's really a week where data dependence is the key phrase," said Julian Emanuel, senior managing director at Evercore ISI. "The bias [for stocks] is higher unless data continues to deteriorate and the Fed stays on its hawkish slant... which has clearly been reinforced in the last 48 hours."

Check out our full deep dive on what to expect in the week ahead here.

— Patti Domm, Tanaya Macheel