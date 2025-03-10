Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed after a volatile trading week

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Monday after a volatile trading week around the world.

U.S. stocks — which are expected to open lower on Monday — have been on a roller-coaster ride since the start of the month given uncertainty surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies — and their impact on the superpower's growth and inflation.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 surged 0.34%, after closing at a six-month high in its previous session.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 started the day flat while the broader Topix index edged down 0.1%. The country's cash earnings rose 2.8% year-on-year in January, slowing from December's revised 4.4% climb.

South Korea's Kospi opened 0.14% lower, while the small-cap Kosdaq dropped 0.83%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 24,144 pointing to a stronger open compared to Friday's close of 24,231.30.

Over the weekend, China's consumer inflation dropped below zero for the first time in 13 months due to seasonal distortions and deflationary pressures. The consumer price index declined 0.7% in February from a year earlier, compared with a 0.5% gain in the previous month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed.

The Asian giant on Saturday also announced retaliatory tariffs on some Canadian agricultural goods after Ottawa slapped import duties on Chinese-made electric vehicles and steel and aluminum products last year.

Beijing said a 100% tariff would be imposed on Canadian rapeseed oil, oil cakes and peas, while a 25% levy would be placed on aquatic products and pork originating in Canada.

In the U.S., the three major averages closed higher on Friday after a volatile trading day.

The S&P 500 regained some ground on Friday, but the index still posted its worst week in several months as the salvo of trade policy actions unnerved investors. The broad index rose 0.55% to 5,770.20, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.7% to 18,196.22. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 222.64 points, or 0.52%, to end at 42,801.72.

— CNBC's Sam Meredith, Alex Harring and Brian Evans contributed to this report.

Cash earnings in Japan climb 2.8% in January

Cash earnings in Japan rose 2.8% year-on-year in January , a slowdown from the revised 4.4% climb seen in December.

However, real cash earnings fell 1.8% compared to the same period last year, its largest fall since February 2024.

A strong increase in cash earnings would support the Bank of Japan's goal of a "virtuous cycle" of rising prices and wages, which could also afford it more room to raise interest rates.

— Lim Hui Jie