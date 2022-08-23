Asia-Pacific Markets Rise After Wall Street Continued Its Slide

Asia-Pacific shares rose on Wednesday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 posted their third day of losses in the U.S.

Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.11% and the Topix index was slightly higher.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia added 0.26% while in South Korea, the Kospi climbed 0.5% and the Kosdaq advanced 0.83%.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow slipped 154.02 points, or 0.47%, to 32,909.59. The S&P 500 dropped 0.22% to 4,128.73, and the Nasdaq Composite was slightly lower at 12,381.30.

"Equity markets weakened overnight on relatively light trading as poor manufacturing and housing data weighed on risk sentiment," ANZ Research said in a Wednesday note.

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari pointed towards supply-side shocks driving "half to two-thirds" of the nation's high inflation.

"The more help we get from the supply side, the less the Fed has to do, and the better we're able to avoid a hard landing," he said, speaking at an event at the University of Pennsylvania. He did add, however, there's some evidence that supply chains are beginning to normalize.

— Weizhen Tan

— Zavier Ong

