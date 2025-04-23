Asia-Pacific markets climb as Trump softens trade stance against China

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets climbed Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street as a possible thaw in U.S.-China trade war fuels investor optimism.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose over 1%, extending the previous day's gains. The Topix added 0.81%. South Korea's Kospi traded flat while the small-cap Kosdaq climbed 0.34%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.27%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 22,069, little changed from HSI's last close of 22,072.62.

South Korea's GDP contracted 0.1% in the first quarter of 2025, according to advance figures released Thursday, missing the 0.1% rise expected by a Reuters poll.

U.S. futures were subdued after the major U.S. indexes posted a second straight winning day. S&P 500 futures were up 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures traded nearly 0.1% higher. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 45 points, or 0.1%.

Overnight stateside, the three major averages closed higher on hopes that U.S.-China trade tensions could soon ease. President Donald Trump also signaled he does not plan to remove Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell from his post as central bank leader.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 419.59 points, or 1.07%, to close at 39,606.57. The S&P 500 climbed 1.67% to end at 5,375.86, and the Nasdaq Composite rallied 2.50% to settle at 16,708.05. All three indexes posted back-to-back gains.

— CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han and Brian Evans contributed to this report.

South Korea’s first-quarter GDP contracts 0.1% as construction activity plunges

South Korea's GDP contracted 0.1% year on year in the first quarter, according to advance figures, marking the first contraction in its economy since the fourth quarter of 2020.

The GDP figure missed the 0.1% rise expected in a Reuters poll, and is a reversal compared to the 1.2% rise in the last quarter of 2024.

Data from the Bank of Korea showed that the drop was mostly due to a fall in construction, with the sector contracting 12.4% year on year.

On a quarterly basis, GDP shrank 0.2%, reversing from the 0.1% gain in the last quarter of 2024.

— Lim Hui Jie

SK Hynix quarterly profit soars 158% to top estimates as chip demand surges on AI boom

South Korea's SK Hynix on Thursday topped quarterly revenue and operating profit estimates, with demand for its high bandwidth memory offerings used in generative AI chipsets remaining robust.

Here are SK Hynix's first-quarter results versus LSEG SmartEstimates:

Revenue: 17.64 trillion won ($12.36 billion) vs. 17.26 trillion won

17.64 trillion won ($12.36 billion) vs. 17.26 trillion won Operating profit: 7.44 trillion won vs. 6.62 trillion won

Revenue rose about 42% in the March quarter compared with the same period a year earlier, while operating profit surged 158%, year on year.

—Dylan Butts

Stocks end Wednesday higher, extending rally from day before

The major averages ended Wednesday higher, extending their rally from Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average pulled back from its high of the day, when it was up more than 1,100 points. The blue-chip index still managed to climb 419.59 points, or 1.07%, to settle at 39,606.57.

The S&P 500 added 1.67%, closing at 5,375.86, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.50% and finished at 16,708.05.

— Lisa Kailai Han

Bessent says there's opportunity for 'big deal' with China

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the U.S. and China have the opportunity to strike "a big deal" on trade.

During an appearance at the Institute of International Finance in Washington, D.C., he said: "If they want to rebalance, let's do it together."

"This is an incredible opportunity. I think if Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio were to write something, he could call it a beautiful rebalancing," he added.

— Dan Mangan

China indicates openness to trade talks with U.S.

In the latest development on potential de-escalation of the global trade war, China signaled it was open to trade talks with the U.S.

However, the nation also underscored that it would not negotiate if the U.S. continued to make threats.

"China's attitude towards the tariff war launched by the U.S. is quite clear: We don't want to fight, but we are not afraid of it. If we fight, we will fight to the end; if we talk, the door is wide open," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun, according to Dow Jones.

— Lisa Kailai Han

Trump hints China tariffs could come down

Trump late Tuesday said he is willing to take a less confrontational approach to trade talks with China, noting that the current 145% tariff on Chinese imports is "very high, and it won't be that high. … No, it won't be anywhere near that high. It'll come down substantially. But it won't be zero."

This is a departure from the stern rhetoric on U.S.-China trade coming from the White House in recent weeks. These tensions have contributed to U.S. markets tumbling this month. The S&P 500 is down 5% in April.

— Fred Imbert