Asia-Pacific markets mixed after U.S. Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed after the U.S. Federal Reserve expectedly kept rates unchanged.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 opened 0.28% higher, while the Topix was flat. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.36% while the Kosdaq advanced 0.61%. Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.14%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 22,466, higher than HSI's last close of 22,691.88.

The Federal Open Market Committee held its benchmark overnight borrowing rate in a range between 4.25% to 4.5%, where it has been since December. The decision was largely expected.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned in his press conference that if the significant tariff hikes already announced remain at current levels, they could lead to a slowdown in economic growth and an uptick in long-term inflation.

Investors are also eagerly waiting for updates on the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and his Chinese counterpart are set to meet in Switzerland this week to address trade and economic issues.

U.S. futures were relatively unchanged on the heels of the expected Federal Reserve's decision even as it highlighted rising inflation and unemployment risks.

S&P 500 futures traded down by 0.1%, along with Nasdaq-100 futures. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 42 points, or 0.1%.

Overnight stateside, the three major averages closed higher. The S&P 500 rose during choppy trading, adding 0.43% to close at 5,631.28 while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.27% to end at 17,738.16. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 284.97 points, or 0.70%, and settled at 41,113.97.

Powell acknowledges increasing uncertainty, downside risks

Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged rising headwinds to the central bank's dual mandate on Wednesday.

"My gut tells me that uncertainty about the economy is extremely elevated. The downside risks have increased," Powell told reporters.

However, he added, "The risks of higher unemployment and higher inflation have risen, but they haven't materialized yet. … And that tells me more than my intuition," reiterating the Fed's decision to keep interest rates unchanged.

Stocks end Wednesday higher

Major U.S. indexes closed Wednesday in the green, capping a volatile session for stocks as investors digested updates from the Federal Reserve and new developments on trade.

The S&P 500 added 0.43% to finish the session at 5,631.26, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.27% to end at 17,738.16. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 284.97 points, or 0.7%, to close at 41,113.97.

Trump says he will not lower China tariffs ahead of negotiations

President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday that he would not lower tariffs on China as a condition to begin trade negotiations. Members of Trump's team are set to meet with Chinese officials in Switzerland this weekend to discuss trade matters.

The U.S. president also indicated that fentanyl was still a key issue in any potential discussions.

"They have to stop fentanyl from coming in. That'll be a very big part," Trump said.

