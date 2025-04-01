Asia-Pacific markets subdued as Trump administration prepares to roll out fresh tariffs

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets opened slightly higher Wednesday as investors brace for U.S. President Donald Trump to roll out fresh tariffs this week.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.06%, while the Topix declined 0.3%. South Korea's Kospi added 0.14% and the small-cap Kosdaq inched up 0.12%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.63% higher.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures last traded at 23,150, lower than the HSI's Tuesday close of 23,206.64.

U.S. stock futures moved higher as Wall Street awaits the expected rollout of President Donald Trump's tariffs on Wednesday.

Overnight in the U.S., the three major averages closed mixed. The S&P 500 added 0.38% to close at 5,633.07 while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.87% and ended at 17,449.89. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 11.80 points, or 0.03%, to settle at 41,989.96

While markets are likely to be volatile in the near term, UBS analysts expect news flow to become "more positive" toward the second half of the year.

"We think investors can use market swings to build long-term exposure. Investors should therefore consider taking advantage of market dips to buy into broad U.S. equities and companies exposed to AI," the investment bank wrote in a note.

— CNBC's Brian Evans and Lisa Kailai Han contributed to this report.

South Korean financial watchdog governor wants to resign

South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service Governor Lee Bok-hyun wants to step down, local media outlets reported.

"When I told the Chairman of the Financial Services Commission, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and the Governor of the Bank of Korea also contacted me and told me that the market situation is very difficult and that I should not act rashly," Lee reportedly said on a news show.

South Korea inflation accelerates marginally in March

South Korea's inflation climbed 2.1% year-on-year in March, higher than the 2% seen in February.

This was also higher than the 2% rise expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Core inflation in the country — which strips out prices of food and energy — increased 1.9% compared to the same period last year.

— Lim Hui Jie

S&P 500 closes higher on eve of tariff announcement

The S&P 500 closed higher on Tuesday in yet another volatile session that saw the broad market index seesaw between gains and losses, as investors anxiously await the rollout of President Donald Trump's tariffs.

The S&P 500 added 0.38% to finish the session at 5,633.07, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.87% to 17,449.89. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 11.80 points, or 0.03%, to close at 41,989.96.

— Brian Evans

The risks around April 2 are 'not small,' Wells Fargo Securities says

Christopher Harvey, head of equity strategy at Wells Fargo Securities, said he remains constructive on the long-term outlook for stocks, but warned investors not to underestimate the potential risks around the April 2nd tariff announcement.

"We remain constructive on equities longer term given: (1) potential monetary stimulus (i.e., 75+ bps of 2025 Fed rate cuts) starting by mid-year; (2) anticipated tax bill movement (and possible enactment) this summer; and (3) several uber-caps already look oversold (TSLA, AVGO, NVDA)," Harvey wrote Tuesday.

"However, the risks are not small and recession is possible. We are worried most about the potential unintended consequences of aggressive tariff moves," Harvey said.

— Sarah Min