Asia-Pacific markets set for mixed open as investors weigh Fed comments, Israel-Iran ceasefire

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were set to open mixed Wednesday, as investors weighed a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, as well as fresh commentary from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

There is growing optimism that a ceasefire between Israel and Iran brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump will likely hold.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was set to open higher, with the futures contract in Chicago at 38,840, against the index's last close of 38,790.56.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 24,341, pointing to a higher open compared to the HSI's last close of 24,177.07.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 is slated to open slightly lower, with futures tied to the benchmark at 8,540, compared to its last close of 8,555.5.

Investors will be keeping an eye on Australia's inflation data for May.

U.S. futures are near flat. Futures tied to the broad S&P 500 index ticked down 0.1%, as did Nasdaq 100 futures. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures lost 26 points, or 0.1%.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday the Fed was committed to keeping inflation in check and would likely keep rates steady until there's more clarity on how tariffs might affect prices.

Powell said policymakers were "well positioned to wait to learn more about the likely course of the economy before considering any adjustments to our policy stance."

Overnight stateside, the three major averages closed higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 507.24 points, or 1.19%, and closed at 43,089.02. The S&P 500 gained 1.11% to end at 6,092.18. The broad market index is now about 0.9% away from its 52-week high. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.43%, settling at 19,912.53. The Nasdaq 100 added 1.53% for a record close of 22,190.52.

— CNBC's Lisa Kailan Han and Brian Evans contributed to this report.

Stocks close higher, oil tumbles for second straight day

Stocks closed higher on Tuesday while oil slid, with investor appetite for risk growing on the heels of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

The S&P 500 added 1.11% to finish the session at 6,092.18, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.43% to 19,912.53. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 507.24 points, or 1.19%, to close at 43,089.02.

Oil tumbled 6%, extending a slide from Monday.

— Brian Evans

The Federal Reserve will have enough weak economic data to cut interest rates by September, says Pantheon Macroeconomics

Joshua Roberts | Reuters

A weakening in the labor market could give the Federal Reserve ample ammunition to cut interest rates in the fall, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics senior U.S. economist Oliver Allen.

"The FOMC's hesitation to commit to a particular course on monetary policy is understandable given the big uncertainties that remain around tariffs and their economic impact," Allen wrote on Tuesday. "But we think the evidence of a marked deterioration in the labor market will be stark enough by September to convince the Fed to resume easing policy, despite lingering worries about inflation."

— Brian Evans

There could more declines ahead for oil, says Piper Sandler

Oil prices could slide further if the current range of $64 per barrel to $65 is breached, according to Piper Sandler.

"The overnight news of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran resulted in Oil retreating further to $64-$65, and testing new support at last week's breakout point," chief market technician Craig Johnson wrote wrote in a Tuesday note. "If it fails to hold here, then a further decline below $60 is likely."

— Brian Evans