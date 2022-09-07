Japan's Nikkei Rises 2% in Mixed Asia Session Following Wall Street's Rebound Rally

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets

Markets in Asia-Pacific were mixed following Wall Street's solid rebound rally overnight in the best day since Aug. 10 for all three averages. Investors will also be closely watching Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech Thursday as markets brace for another 75 basis-point hike later this month.

Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 2.31% higher at 28,065.28 and the Topix was also 2.19% higher at 1,957.62. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 ended its session 1.77% higher at 6,848.7 and the Kospi in South Korea rose 0.33% at 2,384.28.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite struggled to find direction and was 0.33% lower while the Shenzhen Component traded 0.86% lower. The Hang Seng Index also slipped 1% in the final hour of trade while the Hang Seng Tech Index also fell 1%.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Japanese yen stood at 143.85 against the greenback and the Korean won was 1,381.61.

Pictet sees Europe as most likely candidate for recession, expects jumbo hike

The European economy is the "number one" candidate in the world likely to see a recession, Pictet Wealth Management says ahead of an expected jumbo hike by the European Central Bank.

Head of Macro Research Alexandre Tavazzi said this is due to soaring energy prices leading to companies losing their competitiveness.

He added "other fundamentals" such as natural gas inventory levels would also be a key factor for its currency, which slid below parity for the first time in 20 years.

—Lee Ying Shan

Malaysia's central bank hikes interest rates for third consecutive time

Malaysia's central bank raised its interest rate by 25 basis points, according to a statement.

Bank Negara Malaysia cited high inflationary concerns and China's strict border control measures as reasoning for its decision to raise the interest rate to 2.50%.

The central bank said Malaysia's headline inflation is seen to peak in the third quarter of 2022, and adjustments to its monetary policy settings going forward will be done in a "measured and gradual manner."

—Jihye Lee

Australia's central bank sees case for slower rate hikes

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said the central bank "recognizes" that "the case for a slower pace of increase in interest rates becomes stronger as the level of the cash rate rises."

National Australia Bank economist Tapas Stickland said Lowe's remarks may be "signaling a downshift to 25bp increments at some point."

"Given lags in the operation of monetary policy and the rapid increase in interest rates over the past four months, this could be soon, and a pause is also likely at some point," he said of Lowe's remarks.

—Jihye Lee

Nio says Nvidia chip restrictions won’t hurt them

Nio said U.S. restrictions on Nvidia chip sales to China won't affect the automaker's business.

"We believe this will not have an impact on our business operations," founder, chairman and CEO of Nio William Li said, according to a StreetAccount transcript of the company's translation during an earnings call Wednesday.

"Based on our estimations, our computing power is sufficient for our autonomous driving technology development in the aspect of the AI training for now," Li said.

Read the full story here.

— Evelyn Cheng

Oil prices climb following Russian threat to halt energy exports

Oil prices rose, rebounding from losses in the previous session, following Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat to stop oil and gas exports if European nations impose price caps on Russian oil.

Brent crude futures climbed 1% to stand at $88.88 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate added 1.1% to $82.83 per barrel.

"The easing in global oil prices was brought about by concerns around slower growth in China following the August trade data," according to a Mizuho note.

—Lee Ying Shan

Freight rates peaked earlier than expected as global trade slows, S&P says

Freight rates for containers and dry bulkers — or vessels carrying raw materials and bulk goods — have fallen over the past three months, S&P said, adding that rates peaked earlier than expected in the second quarter.

S&P's Freight Rate Forecast models have also predicted the Baltic Dry Index — a barometer for the price of moving major raw materials by sea — is expected to fall about 20% to 30% for the year before recovering slightly in 2024.

This underscores the increasing risks of a global recession as consumer demand retreats amid rising cost of living and inflation.

Read the full story here.

— Su-Lin Tan

Australia posts record drop in trade surplus; iron ore and coal exports falll

Australia posted a record drop in its trade surplus mainly due to falling iron ore and coal exports.

Exports in July fell 10% from the month before while imports rose 5%, resulting in a shrunken trade surplus of $8.7 billion Australian dollars in July from A$17.1 billion the month before.

Capital Economics said the slumped trade surplus was "well below the analyst consensus of A$14.5 billion and even our bottom of the consensus forecast of A$10.5 billion".

"The recent fall in the iron ore price hasn't fully fed through to iron ore exports yet. Indeed, with the RBA's commodity price index in August 20% below its peak in May, it's clear that the trade surplus has peaked," Capital Economics senior economist Marcel Thieliant said.

— Su-Lin Tan

Apple's Asia suppliers rise after iPhone 14 announcements

Apple suppliers in Asia rose after the company announced new products including the iPhone 14, new AirPods and Apple Watches.

In Taiwan, Hon Hai Precision Industry rose 0.94% while Catcher Technology also rose 0.3%.

Panasonic Holdings in Japan traded 3.25% higher, TDK Corporation was up 1.31% Nidec rose 2.76% and Murata Manufacturing Company was 1.74% higher.

–Jihye Lee

U.S. dollar has legs to move even higher, Wells Fargo strategist says

The U.S. dollar has room to inch up even higher thanks to rate differentials on the back of a hawkish Federal Reserve, according to Wells Fargo Securities FX strategist Brendan McKenna.

"We think a lot of these international banks will not be able to raise rates as aggressively as the markets are priced in for," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

"So it's kind of a combination of a more hawkish Fed and a less hawkish tightening cycle from these international central banks that support the dollar over the remainder of this year," he said.

–Jihye Lee

Huawei launches first smartphone to connect to China’s rival to GPS

Huawei took the wraps off the Mate 50 smartphone, its latest attempt to stay relevant in the mobile market even as it has lost a huge amount of ground due to U.S. sanctions.

Huawei claims this is the first smartphone released to the public that can connect to China's Beidou satellite networking, a rival to the U.S. state-owned Global Positioning System (GPS) that was completed in 2020.

U.S. sanctions on the company over the past three years have cut the company off from key components and software and crushed its smartphone business.

Read the full story here.

–Arjun Kharpal

Goldman Sachs raises Fed hike forecasts for this year

Goldman Sachs revised its forecasts for upcoming Federal Reserve rate decisions year.

Analysts led by chief economist Jan Hatzius said in a note that the firm expects a 75-basis-point hike in September, up from a previous forecast of 50 basis points, as well as a 50-basis-point hike in November, also revised from a previous projection of 25 basis points.

It also expects a 25 basis point hike in December — citing officials' recent hawkish commentary.

The note said Fed officials "have seemed to imply that progress toward taming inflation has not been as uniform or as rapid as they would like," the note said.

–Jihye Lee

Japan's economy grew annualized 3.5%, beats estimates

Japan's economy grew an annualized 3.5% in the second quarter, beating estimates from a Reuters poll forecasting a growth of 2.9%.

The economy grew 0.9% quarter-on-quarter, official data showed.

Spending growth will continue to be positive in Japan, according to Darren Tay, economist at Capital Economics Japan.

"Consumers do have a large pot of pandemic forced savings that they can rely on," Tay said on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia," adding that investors are betting on further widening of interest rate differentials between the Federal Reserve and a dovish Bank of Japan.

–Jihye Lee, Charmaine Jacob

CNBC Pro: Wall Street pro predicts when the S&P 500 will rally — and reveals how to trade it

Market volatility is here to stay, according to market veteran Phil Blancato.

But the president and CEO of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management sees a "strong rally" on the cards as market conditions improve.

He predicts when the rally will be, and names his top picks to trade the volatility.

Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Zavier Ong

All major averages close higher, Nasdaq snaps 7-day losing streak

Stocks rallied Wednesday as Wall Street looked past concerns about aggressive rate hikes coming from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 435.98 points, or 1.40%, to end the day at 31,581.28. The S&P 500 rose 1.83% to 3,979.90 and the Nasdaq Composite ticked up 2.14% to 11,791.90, breaking a seven-day losing streak.

—Carmen Reinicke

Brainard says Fed is 'in this for as long as it takes'

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard pledged on Wednesday to continue the central bank's flight against inflation, saying that rising prices were hurting lower income households.

"We are in this for as long as it takes to get inflation down," Brainard said in prepared remarks for a speech in New York. "So far, we have expeditiously raised the policy rate to the peak of the previous cycle, and the policy rate will need to rise further."

Brainard said there was some examples of prices coming down in the retail sector but that there "also could be scope for reduction" in the profit margins of auto companies in particular.

— Jesse Pound, Jeff Cox

Sign up for CNBC's newsletter here: