Asia-Pacific markets poised to open higher as investors assess Japan pay, spending data

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were set to mostly climb on Friday, with investors assessing November pay and household spending out from Japan.

Real household spending in Japan fell 0.4% year on year in November, a softer fall compared to the 0.6% decline expected by a Reuters poll of economists.

The fall was also less than the 1.3% decline seen in October.

The average real income per household stood at 514,409 yen ($3,252.98) in November, up 0.7% from the previous year.

Japan's Nikkei 225 could go either way based off futures data, with the futures contract in Chicago last traded at 39,620 and its counterpart in Osaka at 39,550 against the index's last close of 39,605.09

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were last at 19,320, pointing to a stronger open compared to the HSI's close of 19,240.89.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 started the day up 0.25%.

Overnight in the U.S., markets were closed on Thursday due to the funeral of former president Jimmy Carter, but traders will assess labor data on Friday stateside, with nonfarm payroll numbers for December.

Economists expect the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday morning to report a gain of 155,000 in nonfarm payrolls, a step down from the surprising 227,000 increase in November but about in keeping with the four-month average. The unemployment rate is forecast to hold steady at 4.2%.

— CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.

