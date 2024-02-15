Asia markets track Wall Street gains with S&P 500 hitting a record high overnight

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets rose Friday, tracking Wall Street gains, with the S&P 500 notching a fresh record high.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.91%, while South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.84%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 opened 1.56% higher, extending gains a day after the country lost its spot as the fourth-largest economy to Germany and entered into a technical recession. Economic slowdown has raised hopes Japan may stick with its ultra-loose monetary policy for longer.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,004 pointing to a stronger start compared with the HSI's close of 15,944.63.

Mainland China markets remain closed for the Chinese New Year holidays.

Investors await Singapore 2024 budget, slated to be released later in the day.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes ended trading session in positive territory, after clawing back the steep losses suffered earlier in the week.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.58%, settling at 5,029.73 to close at a new record high, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.30% to close at 15,906.17. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 348.85 points higher, or 0.91%, to end at 38,773.12.

S&P 500 notches a new record closing high

All three stock major indexes ended the day higher, with the S&P 500 cinching a new record high.

The broad market index rose 0.58% to end at 5,029.73. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 348.85 points, or 0.91%, to finish at 38,773.12. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.30% to close at 15,906.17.

Oil brushes off weak demand forecast, rallies on weaker dollar

Oil prices rallied Thursday on a weakening dollar after shaking off earlier losses fom a weak demand forecast for 2024.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for March gained $1.46, or 1.91%, to $78.10 a barrel. The Brent contract for April traded at $82.83 a barrel, adding $1.23 or 1.51% a barrel.

Oil prices were finding support from a weakening dollar after January U.S. retail sales fell more than expected, said Phil Flynn, analyst with the Price Futures Group.

Futures declined about 1% earlier in the trading session after the Paris-based International Energy Agency forecast demand would grow by 1.2 million barrels per day this year, down nearly 50% from growth of 2.3 million bpd in 2023.

