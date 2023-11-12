Most Asia markets start week on strong footing; Biden-Xi talks awaited

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Most Asia-Pacific markets traded higher on Monday, bouncing off declines in the previous session as investors look to more economic data ahead of high-stakes talks between the U.S. and China.

U.S. President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping are set this week for their first in-person meeting in about a year.

Separately, ratings agency Moody's Investors Service on Friday downgraded its ratings outlook on the U.S. government to negative from stable, pointing to rising risks to the nation's fiscal strength.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.43%, while the Topix added 0.20%. South Korea's Kospi pared some gains to rise 0.05% and the Kosdaq turned negative to drop 0.87%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.12% lower.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index opened 0.37% higher, while China's CSI 300 index dipped 0.14%.

U.S. stocks rallied Friday, recovering the ground lost in the previous session, as Treasury yields stabilized.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1.15% higher, while the S&P 500 ended 1.56% higher. The Nasdaq Composite added 2.05% to notch its best day since May.

— CNBC's Brian Evans and Hakyung Kim contributed to this report.

Japan wholesale inflation in October slows sharply

Japan's wholesale inflation slowed sharply last month, in a sign that cost pressures were gradually cooling, according to data released by the Bank of Japan.

The central bank's corporate goods price index rose 0.8% in October from a year earlier, a tad lower than a Reuters poll for a 0.9% increase.

The reading was below 1% for the first time since February 2021, and marked the 10th straight month of cooling wholesale inflation.

— Shreyashi Sanyal

Markets will remain unsteady as growth headwinds persist, Barclays says

Markets will likely remain unsteady as worry over economic growth persists, according to Barclays.

"Rates relief but angst about the strength of growth contribute to yet more rotation within the market," analyst Venu Krishna wrote in a Friday note.

Krishna added that the firm remains positively rated on value equities due to their "favorable exposure to higher-for-longer yields."

— Brian Evans

Oil settles higher but is still down 4% for the week

Oil settled slightly higher on Friday but is still down 4% for the week after a sell-off on concerns that the global economy is on the verge of a slowdown that will hit demand.

Brent crude contracts for January rose $1.42, or 1.77%, to settle at $81.43 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate gained $1.43, or 1.89%, to settle at $77.71 a barrel.

Oil sold off earlier in the week as traders grew confident that the Israel-Hamas war would not spread in the near term to disrupt supply. Instead, markets began to worry that troubling economic data out of Europe and China signaled a global slowdown is on the horizon.

But the very real risk of a broader Middle East war was emphasized Thursday when Iran's foreign minister said the it was all but inevitable that the conflict would spread. OPEC+ could also decide to cut supply to support prices at the group's next meeting scheduled for Nov. 26.

-- Spencer Kimball

Market is seeing 'déjà vu,' Wolfe Research says

The end of winning streaks for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite amid hawkish Federal Reserve commentary and a bond auction has been a focus if investors this week. But Wolfe Research's Rob Ginsberg said oil shouldn't be overlooked.

"The truth is, the action beneath the surface has been deteriorating over the past few days, with the action in oil of particular concern," he told clients on Thursday. "A fresh 1-month high would be a welcomed development, as each of the past two oversold rallies since the July peak have failed to signal this momentum confirmation and improvement of trend."

It's "starting to feel like déjà vu all over again," Ginsberg added.

— Alex Harring