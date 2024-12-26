Asia markets trade mixed as investors assess Tokyo CPI, await China's industrial profit data

November inflation numbers from Japan's capital of Tokyo showed headline inflation rate at 3%, compared to 2.6% in October.

Traders await China's industrial profit figures for November.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Friday, as some markets return from the Boxing Day holiday and investors await economic data from the region.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.68% as trading resumed after Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.51%, while the Topix added 0.56%. South Korea's Kospi slid 0.58% while the Kosdaq traded 0.61% lower.

Investors assessed November inflation numbers from Japan's capital of Tokyo, which saw its headline inflation rate come in at 3%, compared to 2.6% in October. Core inflation, which excludes costs of fresh food, rose to 2.4% missing Reuters' expectations of a 2.5% rise. Tokyo's inflation numbers are widely considered to be a leading indicator of nationwide trends.

Japan's jobless rate for the month of November came in at 2.5%, in line with Reuters' estimates and unchanged from October.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average erased earlier losses and squeezed out a small gain in thin trading Thursday after the market's strong back-to-back gains at the start of the holiday week.

The blue-chip Dow closed the day 28.77 points, or 0.07%, higher to 43,325.80 after losing about 182 points earlier in the session. The S&P 500 dipped 2.45 points, or 0.04%, to 6,037.59. The Nasdaq Composite also ended the day lower, falling less than 0.1% to 20,020.36.

—CNBC's Yun Li contributed to this report.