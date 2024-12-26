Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Asia markets trade mixed as investors assess Tokyo CPI, await China's industrial profit data

By Lee Ying Shan,CNBC

Train loaded with coal ready to leave a coal mine belonging to China Energy Investment Corporation on Jan. 14, 2023 in Ejin Horo Banner, Ordos City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China.
Wang Zheng | Visual China Group | Getty Images
  • November inflation numbers from Japan's capital of Tokyo showed headline inflation rate at 3%, compared to 2.6% in October.
  • Traders await China's industrial profit figures for November.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Friday, as some markets return from the Boxing Day holiday and investors await economic data from the region.

>24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.68% as trading resumed after Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.51%, while the Topix added 0.56%. South Korea's Kospi slid 0.58% while the Kosdaq traded 0.61% lower.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Investors assessed November inflation numbers from Japan's capital of Tokyo, which saw its headline inflation rate come in at 3%, compared to 2.6% in October. Core inflation, which excludes costs of fresh food, rose to 2.4% missing Reuters' expectations of a 2.5% rise. Tokyo's inflation numbers are widely considered to be a leading indicator of nationwide trends.

Japan's jobless rate for the month of November came in at 2.5%, in line with Reuters' estimates and unchanged from October.

Traders await China's industrial profit figures for November.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Stock futures are little changed as investors look to close out holiday-shortened week higher: Live updates

news 2 hours ago

Richard Parsons, former Time Warner CEO, dies at age 76

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average erased earlier losses and squeezed out a small gain in thin trading Thursday after the market's strong back-to-back gains at the start of the holiday week.

The blue-chip Dow closed the day 28.77 points, or 0.07%, higher to 43,325.80 after losing about 182 points earlier in the session. The S&P 500 dipped 2.45 points, or 0.04%, to 6,037.59. The Nasdaq Composite also ended the day lower, falling less than 0.1% to 20,020.36. 

—CNBC's Yun Li contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us