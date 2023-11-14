Asia markets jump after soft U.S. inflation data; Japan economy shrinks faster than expected

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets jumped Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street after a soft U.S. inflation reading boosted hopes of the Federal Reserve nearing the end of its interest rate-hiking cycle.

U.S. CPI was flat in October, against economists expectations of 0.1% rise month over month.

Data on Wednesday showed Japan's economy shrank during the third quarter for the first time in four quarters, amid slowing global demand and rising domestic inflation. Japan's provisional gross domestic product fell 2.1% in the third quarter compared to a year ago, against a Reuters poll estimate of a 0.6% decline.

Investors will also monitor data from China expected later Wednesday.

On the geopolitical front, U.S. President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping are expected to meet in person in San Francisco for the first time in about a year.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.86%, while the Topix added 0.85% to touch its highest level in nearly two months.

South Korea's Kospi led gains with a 2.10% rise, and the Kosdaq added 1.95%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index opened 2.64% higher, while mainland China's CSI 300 index advanced 0.88%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.66% to an eight-week high.

U.S. stocks rallied Tuesday, building on their strong November gains, as Wall Street cheered the soft U.S. inflation report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.43%. The S&P 500 rallied 1.91%, briefly trading above the key 4,500 level, to settle at 4,495.70. It was the best day since April for the broad-market index. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.37%.

— CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han and Alex Harring contributed to this report.

Japan's economy shrinks much faster than expected

Japan's economy shrank in the July-September period for the first time in four quarters, provisional government data showed Wednesday, amid slowing global demand and rising domestic inflation.

Provisional gross domestic product fell 2.1% in the third quarter compared to a year ago, while also recording a 0.5% decline from the previous quarter.

Economist surveyed by Reuters had expected the world's third-largest economy to post an annualized 0.6% decline and a quarter-on-quarter 0.1% contraction in the July-September quarter.

— Clement Tan

Oil settles flat as traders weigh Middle East tensions, stronger demand forecasts

Oil settled flat Tuesday as traders weighed signs that Middle East tensions may be easing against higher crude demand forecasts.

Brent crude contracts for January fell 5 cents to settle at $82.47 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate contracts for December held steady at $78.26.

There were some signs that Middle East tensions may ease with President Joe Biden saying he believes a deal can be reached to free hostages taken by Hamas. Fears that the Israel-Hamas war could spread had sent crude prices higher in mid-October.

Crude prices rose earlier in the day after the International Energy Agency boosted its crude demand forecasts and cooling U.S. inflation strengthened the case that the Federal Reserve may be done hiking interest rates.

-- Spencer Kimball

Inflation cooling at near-record pace, says Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee

Inflation is dropping this year at a near-record pace, but more progress needs to be made, Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee said Tuesday.

This year may be the quickest cooling, outside of wartime, while there is full employment, he said in remarks prepared for a Detroit Economic Club event Tuesday. Goolsbee is the first Fed official to react to Tuesday's consumer price index report, which was flat month over month in October.

Improvements in supply and accelerating productivity drove the declines, he said.

"Progress continues, though we still have a way to go," Goolsbee said. "In 2023, we may equal or even surpass that one-year mark for a fall in CPI inflation. And we may do that with an unemployment rate that never gets above 4 percent," he added.

Goolsbee said the U.S. can have strong growth without inflation due to the unwinding of supply shocks. The key to further cooling of inflation will be housing, he said.

— Michelle Fox, Jeff Cox, Steve Liesman, Reuters

Market is 'celebrating' after latest inflation data, market participants say

The market is in a celebratory mood after the consumer price index reading Tuesday morning and could be readying for an end-of-year climb, said Gina Bolvin, president of Bolvin Wealth Management Group.

"We need to see more months with soft inflation data, but the stock and bond market is celebrating today," Bolvin said. "We're set up nicely for a year-end rally."

Similarly, AXS Investments CEO Greg Bassuk called the data an "early holiday present" for investors unclear about what the Federal Reserve will do with interest rates for the remainder of 2023.

The data "is being cheered by Wall Street and Main Street alike, as a Fed move from hawkish to dovish interest rate policy is just the holiday gift coveted by investors," Bassuk said.

"October's cooler CPI data, combined with a slowing but resilient economy, bodes well for the economy's soft landing, while positioning 2024 for lower interest rates and the prospects for robust stock market growth," he added.

— Alex Harring

The Fed looks 'smart' after recent inflation data, portfolio manager says

The Fed appeared justified in its interest rate cycle after the latest consumer price index reading, according to Bryce Doty, senior portfolio manager at Sit Fixed Income Advisors.

"The Fed looks smart for effectively ending its tightening cycle as inflation continues to slow," he said. "Yields are down significantly as the last of investors not convinced the Fed is done are likely throwing in the towel."

— Alex Harring