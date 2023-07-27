Asia markets set to fall ahead of Bank of Japan rate decision

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are set to fall ahead of the Bank of Japan's rate decision on Friday.

Japan's central bank is expected to keep its benchmark policy rate unchanged at -0.1%, but investors will be keenly watching for any signs of a shift in stance towards its yield curve control policy.

The Nikkei 225 looks to start lower, with the futures contract in Chicago at 32,600, and its counterpart in Osaka at 32,570 against its last close at 32,891.16.

In Australia, futures for the S&P/ASX 200 were at 7,367, lower than the index's last close of 7,455.9, ahead of its producer price index figures for the second quarter.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also point to a lower open for the index, standing at 19,347 compared to the HSI's last close of 19,639.11.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes slid, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing 0.67%. Should the Dow have recorded a 14th straight day of gains, the index would have tied its record winning streak going way back to 1897.

Separately, the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.55%, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.64%.

— CNBC's Sarah Min and Samantha Subin contributed to this report

Comcast, Alphabet among the 42 S&P 500 names reaching fresh highs

There are 42 names in the S&P 500 reaching fresh highs Thursday, many on the back of their recent quarterly reports.

Here are some of those names.

Disclosure: Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC.

— Sarah Min, Chris Hayes

Communication services outperforms, boosted by Meta, Comcast

Communication services was the leading sector in the S&P 500, up by more than 2.9% as of midday trading.

The sector was boosted by shares of Meta and Comcast, which were both higher following their most recent earnings beats.

The next highest sector was consumer discretionary, followed by information technology. Meanwhile, industrials and utilities were the two biggest laggards in the index.

Disclosure: Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC.

— Sarah Min

June pending home sales beat expectations

June pending home sales rose for the first time in three months. The data showed a rise of 0.3% last month, greater than the estimate of a 0.5% decline from analysts polled by Dow Jones. Pending home sales dropped 2.7% in the prior month.

— Sarah Min

GDP comes in better than expected for the second quarter

The U.S. economy grew by 2.4% in the second quarter, beating expectations. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected the economy grew by 2% in the second quarter. This is the latest piece of data pointing toward a resilient economy, not one going into a recession.

— Fred Imbert, Jeff Cox