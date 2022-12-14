Asia Markets Fall After Fed Raises Rates by 50 Basis Points, Signals More Hikes Next Year

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets traded lower after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to the highest level in 15 years.

The S&P 500 snapped a 2-day winning streak following the decision, with major averages hitting session lows after Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled more data was needed before the central bank would meaningfully change its view on inflation.

The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.33% in its first hour of trade. The Nikkei 225 in Japan traded 0.57% lower as investors digest trade data from Japan and South Korea.

A slew of economic data is also expected from China, including industrial output, retail sales and unemployment as a key annual economic policy conference is slated to take place in China. The closed-door annual Central Economic Work Conference will run until Friday, Reuters reported.

Fed announces 50 point rate hike

The Fed announced it will raise interest rates by 50 basis points, marking an end to the pattern of 75 point hikes seen in recent months.

Before this move, the Fed had raised rates by 75 basis points at the last four meetings. A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

The 50 basis point hike was widely expected ahead of the meeting.

It's the final policy decision expected from the central bank in 2022.

— Alex Harring

Powell wants 'substantially more evidence' that inflation is cooling

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday the recent positive signs for inflation aren't enough for the central bank to ease back on interest rate increases.

"It will take substantially more evidence to have confidence that inflation is on a sustained downward" path, Powell said during his post-meeting news conference.

The comments came as the Fed raised its benchmark rate another half percentage point and indicated at least another three-quarters of a point in hikes are coming. The decision also occurs a day after November's consumer price index reading was up just 0.1%, an indication that inflation may have peaked.

However, Powell said inflation remains a problem.

"Price pressures remain evident across a broad range of goods and services," Powell added.

—Jeff Cox