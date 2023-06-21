Asia Markets Mostly Rise Even as Fed Forecasts More Rate Hikes to Deal With Inflation

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets largely rose after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell forecast more rate hikes this year, saying that "the process of getting back down to 2% has a long way to go."

"Nearly all FOMC participants expect that it will be appropriate to raise interest rates somewhat further by the end of the year," Powell said in remarks prepared for testimony before the House Financial Services Committee.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 climbed 0.19% to extend its gains from Wednesday, while the Topix was up 0.66%.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

South Korea's Kospi was up 0.2% and the Kosdaq was 0.25% up, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 saw a loss of 0.65%, extending its losses from Wednesday.

Elsewhere, markets in Hong Kong and mainland China, as well as Taiwan are closed for a holiday Thursday.

Separately, crypto prices also surged in the last 24 hours, with bitcoin breaking above the $30,000 mark for the first time since April 26. Ether climbed to nearly reach the $1,900 mark, its highest level since June 4.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes fell for a third-straight day, with the Nasdaq Composite seeing the largest loss and sliding 1.21%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was lower by 0.3%, and the S&P 500 dropped 0.52%

— CNBC's Sarah Min and Tanaya Macheel contributed to this report

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that markets in Hong Kong were closed on Thursday for a holiday.

CNBC Pro: Markets are running 'too fast, too quickly' — buy these cheaper stocks instead, analyst says

U.S. stocks have been red-hot, with the S&P 500 hitting its highest level in over a year.

But Steven Glass, managing director and analyst at Pella Funds Management, says U.S. markets have "run too fast, too quickly."

Investors can look at cheaper stocks instead, according to Glass. Of the four stocks he named, two are "very cheap," he said.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

CNBC Pro: This Wall Street bank's stock is expected to double over the next year, Jefferies

Shares of a Wall Street bank are forecast to more than double over the next 12 months, according to Jefferies.

Jefferies' analysts suggest that large-scale share buybacks of about $4.7 billion over the next three years could help push up the global lender's stock price.

They expect the bank to generate around $24 billion of profit over the course of 2023 to 2025.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

Powell confirms more interest rate hikes likely

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday said he and his colleagues expect more interest rate increases ahead as inflation is still too high.

"Inflation pressures continue to run high, and the process of getting inflation back down to 2% has a long way to go," he said in prepared remarks for a hearing before the House Financial Services Committee.

Powell noted that "nearly all" policymakers figure additional hikes will be needed to bring inflation closer in line to the Fed's 2% target.

—Jeff Cox

Powell sees economy as 'very strong' and cites 'progress' in inflation fight

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell gave high marks to the U.S. economy, which has held steady despite the central bank's efforts to slow growth and bring down inflation.

"The economy is very strong," Powell said Wednesday morning during one of his exchanges with House Financial Services Committee members. "What's driving it now is just a very strong labor market."

The chair noted that the Fed considers inflation fighting to be its top priorities, and said, "We have quite a ways to go, but we're making progress."

Even with 5 percentage points worth of rate hikes since March 2022, Powell said, "Our recovery is by far the strongest of many countries."

—Jeff Cox

Fed's Bostic calls for 'play-it-by-ear' approach on rates

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said Wednesday the central bank can stop raising interest rates as it gauges the impact of the 10 previous hikes.

"I think we are in a place where we should let the hard work the Committee has already done work its way through the economy and see if it continues to bring inflation closer to our goal," Bostic said in an essay.

He labeled his policy outlook as a "play-it-by-ear approach" in which policymakers can watch for impacts of policy tightening and then decide at each individual meeting whether to hike, hold or cut.

Bostic is nonvoting member of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee this year.

—Jeff Cox

WTI crude on track for best month since October

West Texas Intermediate crude settled up 1.88% at $72.53 per barrel, and also hit its highest level since June 8 during the trading session.

The U.S. oil benchmark is now up 6.52% for the month, on track for its best month since October 2022.

The gains for oil this month have come despite concerns about economic growth in China and Federal Reserve officials signaling that more rate hikes are likely coming in the U.S.

— Jesse Pound, Gina Francolla

Amazon steered consumers to sign up for Prime without their permission, FTC says

The Federal Trade Commission sued online retail behemoth Amazon on Wednesday over alleged usage of deceptive design tactics.

The FTC say Amazon knowingly pushed users to sign up for the company's Prime service and actively discouraged their efforts to cancel. The lawsuit stems from a March 2021 investigation into Amazon's processes for customer sign-ups and membership cancelations.

"Amazon tricked and trapped people into recurring subscriptions without their consent, not only frustrating users but also costing them significant money," FTC Chair Lina Khan said.

— Brian Evans