Asia markets largely fall as investors look ahead to Japan data

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets largely fell on Monday as investors look toward key data from Japan and China this week.

Japan's gross domestic product for the second quarter will be out on Tuesday, as well as its inflation print for Friday.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.1% to start the week, but the Topix was up 0.12%.

South Korea's Kospi was down 0.3%, and the Kosdaq saw a larger loss of 0.85%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was 0.37% lower.

China will release industrial production and retail sales for July, as well as house prices on Tuesday.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 18,857, pointing to a weaker open compared to compared to the HSI's close of 19.075.19. This would be the first time in almost a month that the HSI went lower than the 19,000 mark.

On Friday in the U.S., markets ended the week mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite ending Friday 0.6% lower and notched its second consecutive losing week in 2023, pulled down by a selloff in semiconductor stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia and Micron.

The S&P 500 inched lower by 0.1%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%, helped by advances of 2.1% and 1.8% in Chevron and Merck & Co., respectively.

— CNBC's Hakyung Kim and Alex Harring contributed to this report

— Evelyn Cheng

Crude oil extends rally to 7th week for first time since June, 2022

September West Texas Intermediate crude oil contracts this week rallied for a 7th consecutive week for the first time since June 2022, while October Brent — the international benchmark — also rose for a 7th straight week.

September natural gas contracts climbed 7.5% this week — the biggest weekly increase since mid-June.

September gasoline added 6.5% this week, the most in a week since early March, and rising for a 4th week in five.

The S&P 500 Energy Index turned in the best performance of the 11 main sectors in the S&P 500, rising 3.5% this week versus the S&P 500 Health-Care Index's 2.5% gain and the S&P 500's 0.3% loss.

— Scott Schnipper, Gina Francolla





Energy stocks are suddenly leading the market on the day, this week, this month and this quarter

Don't look now, but the best performing sector in the S&P 500 on Friday, this week, this month and this quarter is — energy stocks. The group is outperforming both technology and the broader S&P 500 since June 30.

The S&P 500 Energy Index was recently ahead 1.4% on Friday, 3.4% for the week, 2.5% in August and 9.9% since the start of the third quarter.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund is performing still better, rising about 1.6% Friday, 3.4% for the week, 2.7% in August and 10.7% in the third quarter-to-date.

Better still is the quarterly performance of the VanEck Oil Services ETF, which is higher by 1.4% on Friday, up 2% week-to-date, 1.4% in August, but 21.2% higher in the third quarter.

This week the Paris-based International Energy Agency said global crude oil consumption reached a record 103 million barrels per day in June, and was on pace to exceed that level in August.

— Scott Schnipper

Dollar index headed for fourth straight positive week

The Dollar index gained around 0.3% at 102.78, nearing its highest level since Aug. 8, when the index traded as high as 102.796.

The measure of the U.S. dollar against a basket of major currencies is up 0.6% for the week. That means it's on pace for its fourth straight week of gains for the first time since Feb. 24.

— Hakyung Kim, Gina Francolla

Producer price index rises more than expected in July

The producer price index, a gauge of how much wholesalers pay for raw goods, rose more than expected last month, advancing 0.3%. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected an increase of 0.2%.

— Fred Imbert