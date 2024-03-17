Japan's Nikkei 225 leads gains in Asia markets ahead of BOJ meeting; China shares rise after data

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index led gains in Asia-Pacific markets on Monday, while China shares extended gains after data showed its economy kicked off the year on a strong note.

The U.S. Federal Reserve will start its Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Tuesday. A Reuters poll of economists is expecting the Fed to hold its benchmark interest rates steady at 5.25% to 5.5%.

In Asia, the Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to keep its cash rate steady at 4.35% when it concludes its meeting on Tuesday.

In contrast, a Reuters poll expects the Bank of Japan to exit its negative interest rate policy and lift its benchmark rate to 0% from -0.1% when it makes its announcement on Tuesday.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 2.2%, while the Topix climbed 1.6%.

In Europe, the Bank of England is expected to keep rates unchanged at 5.25%.

Data showed retail sales and industrial production in China rose more than expected in the first two months of the year. The unemployment rate for cities was 5.3% in February.

China's CSI 300 index rose 0.49% after the data.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index pared declines to trade near the flatline after opening nearly 0.3% lower.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.06%.

South Korea's Kospi was 0.42% higher after recording an almost 2% loss on Friday, while the small-cap Kosdaq was up 1.45%.

The Taiwan Weighted index was 0.41% higher, with shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company up 1.2%.

On Friday in the U.S., all three indexes fell on Friday as inflation concerns remain front and center ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting.

The S&P 500 lost 0.65%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.49%, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.96%.

— CNBC's Brian Evans and Alex Harring contributed to this report

China retail, industrial numbers top expectations

China reported stronger-than-expected numbers for retail and fixed asset investment for the first two months of 2024.

Retail sales rose 5.5% and industrial production was up 7%, both beating analysts' expectations. The unemployment rate for cities was 5.3% in February.

Investment into real estate dropped 9% year on year in January and February, while manufacturing rose 9.4% during that time.

China's data for January and February is typically combined to smooth out variations from the Lunar New Year, the country's biggest national holiday, during which businesses remain shut for at least one week.

— Evelyn Cheng

Nissan and Honda shares rise as companies sign EV agreement

Shares of Japanese automakers Honda and Nissan climbed on Monday after the rivals signed a memorandum of understanding related to the electric-vehicle market.

Honda was up 2.64%, while Nissan shares had climbed 4.81% by 10.56 a.m. Tokyo time.

The MOU aims to "begin a feasibility study of a strategic partnership in the fields of vehicle electrification and intelligence," according to the announcement.

"Emerging players are very aggressive and are making inroads at incredible speed," Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida told a press briefing, according to a Reuters report.

"We cannot win the competition as long as we stick to conventional wisdom and a traditional approach," he added.

— Lim Hui Jie

Nikkei 225 leads gains in Asia, powered by manufacturing stocks

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose more than 2% on Monday, crossing the 39,000 mark for the first time in 10 days as manufacturing and health-care stocks powered the rally.

However, the largest gainer on the index was financial technology company Rakuten Group, which surged 7.38%.

Other names on the top gainers list include automaker Nissan which climbed over 6.5% , as well as pharmaceutical firm Chugai Pharmaceutical, which was up 4%.

The yen weakened by 0.18% on the back of the index's rally, trading at 149.29 against the greenback.

— Lim Hui Jie

Singapore non-oil February exports unexpectedly fall

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports fell 0.1% year over year in February, according to official data.

Singapore NODX fell compared with Reuters poll expectations of a 4.7% rise in February.

"NODX declined over the year, mainly due to non-electronics [food preparations, specialty chemicals & electrical circuit apparatus]," the statement read, whereas electronics exports grew.

The reading follows a 16.7% rise in January.

— Shreyashi Sanyal

Oil posts weekly gain as crude market expected to tighten

Nick Oxford | Reuters

Crude oil futures fell slightly Friday but gained for the week after rising in the two previous sessions.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for April fell 22 cents, or 0.27%, to settle at $81.04 a barrel. The Brent contract for May lost 8 cents, or 0.09%, to settle at $85.34 a barrel.

U.S. crude and the global benchmark are up more than 3.5% week to date so far.

— Spencer Kimball

Consumer sentiment survey misses estimate for March

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Consumer sentiment was little changed in March though it was slightly below what Wall Street had expected, according to a closely watched University of Michigan survey released Friday.

The Survey of Consumers posted a reading of 76.5, down 0.4 points from February and missing the Dow Jones consensus estimate for 77.4.

Inflation expectations were unchanged at both the one- and five-year horizons, at 3% and 2.9% respectively. The current conditions index also was unchanged at 79.4.

"After strong gains between November 2023 and January 2024, consumer views have stabilized into a holding pattern; consumers perceived few signals that the economy is currently improving or deteriorating," said Joanne Hsu, the survey's director. Hsu added that consumers are "withholding judgment" until the November presidential election.

—Jeff Cox

Bitcoin drops 7% overnight

Cryptocurrency holders on the east coast woke up to a lot of red on their screens on Friday.

Bitcoin was trading above $72,000 late Thursday night, but suffered a steep drop and is now hovering near $67,000. That is a decline of about 7%.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the selloff. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek told CNBC's "Squawk Box" that the selling pressure was likely coming from the options market.

— Jesse Pound