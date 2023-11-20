Asia markets largely rise as Hong Kong, Taiwan lead gains on tech bounce

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets largely rose on Tuesday, with Hong Kong and Taiwan stocks in the lead and mirroring similar moves on Wall Street after a tech-fueled rally.

Microsoft shares gained 2%, reaching a new 52-week high, after CEO Satya Nadella said former OpenAI chief Sam Altman will join the tech giant to lead a new AI research team.

Chipmaker Nvidia also added 2.3%, closing at an all-time high for the stock ahead of its earnings report Tuesday.

Investors in Asia will also assess South Korean producer prices for October, as well as New Zealand's October trade figures.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 1.28%, while the Hang Seng Tech index saw a larger gain of 1.85%. Mainland Chinese markets were also in positive territory, rising 0.49%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 extended gains from Monday, climbing 0.16%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 0.13%, while the Topix slid 0.21%.

South Korea's Kospi rose 0.8%, while the small-cap Kosdaq inched 0.47% higher.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes posted gains, with the the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite recording a fifth consecutive day of gains.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq led gains, rising 1.13%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.58% and the S&P 500 added 0.74%.

— CNBC's Hakyung Kim and Pia Singh contributed to this report.

Asia chip stocks see gains after tech rally on Wall Street

Asian chip stocks rose after a tech-powered rally on Wall Street, led by Microsoft and Nvidia on Monday.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation were up 1.39%, outperforming the Taiex's gains of 1.01%.

Hon Hai Precision Industry, known internationally as Foxconn, advanced 0.5%.

Separately, South Korea's Samsung Electronics, which also supplies chips to Nvidia for some of its graphics cards, saw its share price inch up by 0.69%.

— Lim Hui Jie

South Korean producer prices slow after two straight months of acceleration

South Korea's producer price index climbed 0.8% year-on-year in October, a slower rate of increase compared with the 1.3% growth seen in the month before.

On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.1%, the first time in three months that the PPI fell month-on-month. The decrease was led by a 5.5% decrease in prices of agricultural, forestry & marine products.

The PPI measures monthly variations in the prices of goods shipped by industrial producers within the domestic market.

— Lim Hui Jie

Microsoft stock hits all-time high on Monday

Microsoft is trading at record high levels since its IPO in March 1986, hitting an all-time high of $378.81 on Monday. Shares are up 2.3%.

The moves were fueled by Microsoft's announcement that former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and president and board chair Greg Brockman will be joining the big tech giant to head a new artificial intelligence research team. Analysts and investors viewed this as a positive catalyst for Microsoft's AI story in the long term.

— Pia Singh

Nvidia stock hits all-time high ahead of earnings report

Nvidia stock climbed more than 2% during Monday's session, trading at its most-expensive level ever.

Monday's record-breaking advance comes as investors prepare for the chip maker's earnings report expected Tuesday after the bell. Analysts polled by FactSet expect the company to report $16.19 billion in revenue and $3.37 in earnings per share for the third quarter.

The high comes amid a banner year for the stock, with shares up more than 240% since the start of 2023.

— Alex Harring

Oil prices rise more than 2% as market anticipates OPEC cuts

Oil prices rose more than 2% on Monday amid anticipation that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries could implement another production cut this weekend.

The global benchmark Brent crude contract for January rose $1.71, or 2.12%, to settle at $82.32 a barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate contract for December increased $1.71, or 2.25%, to settle at $77.60 a barrel.

Oil has gained for two sessions in a row now after rapid selloff late last week on supply and demand concerns.

Traders are now eying whether OPEC and its allies will implement additional production cuts at a meeting Sunday in response to the drop in oil prices.

— Spencer Kimball

Dow, S&P 500 headed for best month since October 2022

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are up 8.01% and 6.05% in November. The two major averages are on pace for their best monthly performance since Oct. 2022, when the broad market index jumped about 8%, while the 30-stock Dow surged 13.95%.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite is headed toward its best month since January, when it gained 1.67%.

— Hakyung Kim