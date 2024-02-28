Asia markets poised to fall as investors await key U.S., China economic data

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific stocks were set to decline Thursday as investors awaited U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index data for clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut path.

The U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index — the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge — is due later in the day, while China's manufacturing purchasing managers' index reading is scheduled to be released Friday.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,564, pointing to a marginally higher open compared to the HSI's close of 16,536.85 .

Hong Kong on Wednesday said it would do away with property curbs in an effort to buoy its real estate sector and forecast economic growth in a range of 2.5% to 3.5% for 2024.

Separately, Walt Disney and Indian conglomerate Reliance will merge their Indian businesses. The combined entity was valued at roughly $8.5 billion on a post-money basis, excluding synergies.

Japan's Nikkei 225 is set to dip, with the futures contract in Chicago at 39,020 and its counterpart in Osaka at 39,030 against the index's last close of 39,208.03.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2%.

U.S. stock markets slid Wednesday as investors awaited the Fed's preferred inflation report.

The S&P 500 fell 0.17%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.55%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 23.39 points, or 0.06% to clock a third straight day of losses.

Stocks close lower Wednesday

U.S. stocks ended Wednesday's trading session in the red.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed around 23 points, or 0.06%.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.17% and 0.55%, respectively.

Market breather is overdue—but that's not to worry about, according to BMO Capital Markets

Technical corrections almost always happen during the second year of bull markets, but that's normal and healthy, according to BMO Capital Markets.

"We believe the almost unimpeded rally off the October 2023 low and elevated valuation levels necessitate some near-term caution, if history is any sort of guide," chief investment strategist Brian Belski wrote in a Tuesday note, saying a breather is overdue. "Fortunately, the somewhat unexpected strength and resilience in earnings is likely to sustain stock prices since this is a trend we expect to continue throughout the year based on our above-consensus EPS target ($250)."

Belski advised investors to "not be too concerned" if the market sees some weakness in the upcoming months, and instead use potentially weaker periods as an opportunity to increase their exposure to some favored spots in their portfolios.

The S&P 500 is up 6.2% so far this year, but has lost 0.5% week-to-date.

Bitcoin hits $64, 000 level

Bitcoin reached a fresh high of $64,000 Wednesday before turning lower, according to Coin Metrics. This marks the cryptocurrency's highest level since Nov. 15, 2021, when it rose as much as $66,333.33.

It was last trading at $61,097.00.

— Hakyung Kim