Asia markets extend gains ahead of business activity figures from around the region

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets extended gains from Monday as tech shares rebounded on Wall Street and investors look toward flash business activity figures from Australia, Japan and India.

Figures from S&P Global show that Australia's composite purchasing managers index hit a two-year high, coming in at 53.6 against March's 53.3.

Japan and India's PMI numbers will be released later Tuesday.

The S&P/ASX 200 started the day up 0.32% after the PMI release.

Japan's Nikkei 225 popped 0.8% at the open, while the broad based Topix was up 0.66%.

South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.2%, and the small cap Kosdaq rose 0.62%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,681, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's close of 16,511.69.

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both snapped six-day losing streaks, gaining 0.87% and 1.11% respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.67%,

Chipmaker and artificial intelligence favorite Nvidia climbed 4.4%, bouncing from a nearly 14% sell-off last week, its worst since September 2022. Arm Holdings also rebounded nearly 7% on Monday.

U.S. crude prices slipped after Iran said it will not escalate the conflict with Israel. Investors had been concerned higher oil prices could contribute to inflation, leading the Federal Reserve to hold off on cutting rates.

— CNBC's Brian Evans and Jesse Pound contributed to this report.

Yen hits fresh 34-year low of 154.85 early Tuesday

The Japanese yen weakened to a fresh 34-year low against the U.S. dollar early Tuesday, hitting 154.85 against the greenback.

This is the weakest the currency has been since the mid-1990s, although it has strengthened marginally to 154.74 as of 9:18 a.m. Tokyo time.

The currency will be watched by the Bank of Japan as it meets Friday, although the central bank has not announced a level where it will intervene.

— Lim Hui Jie

Australia's business activity expands at fastest pace in 24 month: S&P Global

Australia's business activity in April expanded at its fastest clip in 24 months, according to flash figures from S&P Global.

The country's composite purchasing managers index came in at 53.6, compared to 53.3 in March.

Manufacturing PMI climbed to 49.9 from 47.3, just shy of the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction, while services PMI slipped slightly to 54.2 from 54.4.

— Lim Hui Jie

— Amala Balakrishner

— Ganesh Rao

U.S. crude oil hovers near $83 after Iran says it will not escalate conflict with Israel

Lucy Nicholson | Reuters

Crude oil futures edged lower on Monday after Iran said it would not escalate the conflict with Israel.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for May fell 29 cents to settle at $82.85 a barrel, while June Brent futures fell 29 cents to settle at $87 a barrel. U.S. crude oil and the Brent fell 3% last week. The two benchmarks are up nearly 16% and 13% this year, respectively.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told NBC News the country does not plan to respond to Israel's retaliatory strike launched Friday.

— Spencer Kimball

Ned Davis Research says investors should reduce exposure to U.S. bonds

Jetcityimage | Istock | Getty Images

Investors should dial back their exposure to U.S. bonds as Fed rate cuts increasingly appear to be pushed into the future, according to Ned Davis Research.

Joseph Kalish, the fund's chief global macro strategist, said in a note to clients that NDR was reducing its exposure to U.S. bonds in its global fixed income allocation model to a market weight position from an overweight position.

"A flight to safety trade last week temporarily helped U.S. bonds outperform. But fundamentals and technicals continue to work against U.S. debt relative to other economies. The U.S. economy remains firm, inflation is sticky, and the Fed keeps pushing back when it will cut rates," the note said.

Investors should replace that exposure with incremental additions to European and Japanese bonds, according to Ned Davis Research.

— Jesse Pound

Gold hits one-week low

Gold futures were lower on Monday and were on pace for their first lost in three sessions.

Bullion hit a low of $2,344.70 per ounce earlier on Monday, its lowest level since April 15. The VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) is also on track for its worst day since Feb. 13.

— Brian Evans, Nick Wells