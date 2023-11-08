Asia markets poised for slight gains ahead of China inflation data

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were poised for small gains Thursday after most indexes in the region fell for two straight days, as investors focus on inflation data from China.

South Korea's main index, the Kospi, dropped 3.24% in the last two sessions, erasing more than half of what it gained earlier in the week when the country re-imposed a ban on short selling.

Market participants now await October consumer prices data from China, which is expected to fall 0.1% year-on-year according economists polled by Reuters. Producer prices are expected to decline 2.7%, according to a Reuters poll.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 17,700, higher than its last close of 17,568.46.

Japan's Nikkei 225 is also set to open higher, with the futures contract in Chicago at 32,310 and its counterpart in Osaka at 32,340 against the index's last close of 32,166.48.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.45% higher.

Overnight, U.S. markets closed higher as the S&P 500 rose for an eighth consecutive day on Wednesday, extending its longest win streak in two years.

The broad market index ended 0.1% higher to match an eight-day string of gains it notched in November 2021. The Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.08% at close in a ninth positive day and its longest string of gains in two years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.12%, and snapped its best win streak since July.

— CNBC's Samantha Subin and Lisa Kailai Han contributed to this report

Stock pickers beat benchmarks in October as passive allocations grow

A rough October for the major averages made for a good month at least relatively speaking for stocks pickers, even as allocations to active strategies shrank, according to Bank of America.

Some 68% of large-cap active managers beat the Russell 1000 for the month, well above what's typical. That brought the year-to-date beat rate to 41%, ahead of the 38% average. The average large-cap active fund lost 1.9%, compared to the 2.5% loss for the benchmark.

However, investors reduced their allocations to active funds, now down to 47% of total assets under management. Bank of America equity and quant strategist Savita Subramanian said managers are "benchmark hugging" as conviction over the market direction wanes.

Both value and core managers also had strong months, posting respective beat rates of 84% and 80%.

— Jeff Cox

Mortgage rates see biggest weekly drop in over a year

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances fell last week to 7.61% from 7.86% for the largest one-week decline in over a year.

Amid the pullback, total mortgage application volume rose 2.5% last week from a year ago, according to the the Mortgage Bankers Association's seasonally adjusted index.

— Diana Olick, Samantha Subin

Gasoline futures fall to lowest price since last Christmas as energy complex weakens

The energy complex has continued to move lower throughout the day Wednesday, sending the benchmark December RBOB gasoline futures as low as $2.1220 a gallon, the lowest since Dec. 16, 2022.

On the crude side, December West Texas Intermediate contracts touched a low of $74.91 per barrel intraday, while January Brent contracts touched a low of $79.20 a barrel, in both cases the weakest price since July 20.

The S&P 500 Energy Index is among the worst hit groups of stocks on Wednesday, dropping 0.9% in late day trading, and down almost 9% so far in the fourth quarter, the worst of the S&P 500's 11 main sectors.

Brent crude futures fell $2.07, or 2.54%, to settle at $79.54 a barrel. U.S. crude lost $2.04, or 2.64%, to settle at $75.33.

— Scott Schnipper, Christopher Hayes