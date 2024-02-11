Asia markets open mixed to start holiday-shortened week

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia markets were mixed Monday to start a holiday-shortened week for most markets, while China remains shut for the week.

Many major stock markets in Asia-Pacific were closed Monday including Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea.

Japan's Nikkei 225 opened 0.1% higher, while the broader Topix dipped 0.2% at open.

Japan's Nikkei 225 breached the 37,000 point mark on an intra-day basis, touching 34-year highs on Friday.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4%.

Wall Street ended higher on Friday after December's revised inflation reading came in lower than first reported. The benchmark S&P 500 closed above the key 5,000 level for the first time ever.

The S&P 500 rose 0.57% to end at 5,026.61, while the Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.25% to close at 15,990.66. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 54.64 points, or 0.14%, to settle at 38,671.69.

— CNBC's Samantha Subin and Yun Li contributed to this report.

— Weizhen Tan

S&P 500 clinches first close above 5,000

The S&P 500 rose 0.57% to end at 5,026.61 and finish above 5,000 for the first time ever. The Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.25% to close at 15,990.66, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 54.64 points, or 0.14%, to settle at 38,671.69.

For the week, the S&P added 1.4%, while the Nasdaq's gained 2.3% and the Dow finished flat. All three major averages notched their fifth straight winning week and 14th positive week in 15.

— Samantha Subin

NYCB insiders scoop up shares of the struggling bank

Executives at New York Community Bancorp have put their own money on the line in bets that the bank can steady itself. Seven corporate insiders have purchased stock of NYCB this week, according to Verity Data.

Those insider buys could help boost the confidence of outside investors as well.

Shares of NYCB were up more than 13% in afternoon trading, but the stock is still below $5 per share.

— Jesse Pound

India, Japan, Israel ETFs outperforming in 2024

ETFs tied to India, Japan and Israel are the best-performing country ETFs year to date, according to Bespoke Investment Group.

The Invesco India ETF has gained 3.6% in 2024, compared to the S&P 500's 5.3% gains in the same period. The iShares MSCI Japan ETF has jumped 3.51%, followed by the iShares MSCI Israel ETF up 1.7% year to date.

Meanwhile, the Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-shares ETF has the largest monthly rise among country ETFs and is up 3.75% in February.

— Hakyung Kim