Asia markets inch lower as investors digest Biden-Xi meeting

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets edged lower Thursday as investors digested high-level discussions between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, while it was left to be seen if optimism about further signs of cooling U.S. inflation would carry through the day.

Biden and Xi met Wednesday outside of San Francisco in their first face-to-face meeting in a year. The talks were on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference and were a part of efforts between the U.S. and China to boost high-level communication amid continued tensions.

Another reading on U.S. inflation showed October's producer price index, which measures wholesale prices, fell by 0.5% to mark its biggest monthly drop since April 2020.

Separately, the South Korea stock markets opened an hour later than usual, at 10 a.m. local time. The delayed open was intended to ease rush-hour traffic as college entrance exams were administrated across the country.

South Korea's Kospi was 0.28% down, while the Kosdaq higher by 0.3%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 dipped 0.68% and the Topix lower by 0.36%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index opened 0.2% lower, while Mainland China's CSI 300 dipped 0.06%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.64%.

Overnight, U.S. stocks climbed, building on the strong rally from Tuesday, on the back of more encouraging inflation data.

The S&P 500 advanced 0.16%, while the Nasdaq Composite inched higher by 0.07%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 163.51 points, or 0.47%.

The Dow rose for the fourth straight session.

— CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han contributed to this report

Australia employment rebounds in October, jobless rate ticks up

Australia added more jobs in October with employment growing at a faster than expected pace, according to a government survey.

Net employment rose 55,000 last month from September, more than double the forecast of 20,000 additions, according to a Reuters poll.

The unemployment rate grew to 3.7% in October, matching expectations and a touch higher than 3.6% in September.

The data comes days after a different economic indicator showed Australia's consumer confidence slid in November.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.48% by afternoon trading.

— Shreyashi Sanyal



Earth is ‘big enough’ for U.S. and China to succeed, Xi says as he meets Biden

The U.S. and China have agreed to resume high-level military communication, according to both countries.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met Wednesday in their first face-to-face encounter in a year.

"We're back to direct, open, clear communications," Biden said at a press conference after the talks.

The U.S. has wanted to revive the military communication, especially after some near-miss incidents where China's ships almost collided with American forces.

"We have to ensure that competition does not veer into conflict," Biden said at the start of the summit. "Critical global challenges we face, from climate change to counternarcotics to artificial intelligence, demand our joint efforts."

The summit, held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference in San Francisco, followed efforts between the countries to increase high-level communication amid continued tensions.

Read the full story here.

— Evelyn Cheng

U.S. crude falls 2% as inventories rise, production at record

Oil prices settled lower Wednesday amid rising U.S. inventories and record production.

U.S. crude fell $1.60, or 2.04%, to settle at $76.66 a barrel for the West Texas Intermediate December contract, while Brent crude, the global benchmark, slid $1.29, or 1.56%, to settle at $81.81 for the January contract.

Crude inventories in the U.S. rose by 3.6 million barrels last week, according to data released by the Energy Information Agency Wednesday. The U.S. continued to produce crude at a record pace, 13.2 million barrels per day. Imports fell slightly, 21,000 barrels per day, to about 6.4 million bpd.

-- Spencer Kimball

The U.S. economy can 'absolutely' avoid a recession in 2024, says Jay Hatfield

Jay Hatfield, founder and CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors, believes there's a good chance that the U.S. economy could get away unscathed in 2024.

"Everybody likes to obsess about student loan payments being a negative for the consumer, but we do not think we're going to have a recession next year," he told CNBC.

As catalysts, Hatfield cited a strong housing market and the drop in gasoline prices, which is very bullish for consumers. "And it's way more important than student loan payments. There's not that many consumers with student loan payments, but everyone uses energy and gasoline either directly or indirectly," he added.

— Lisa Kailai Han

Investors were left disappointed the past 6 times they anticipated a dovish pivot from the Fed, strategist says

Tuesday's softer-than-expected consumer price index reading instilled fresh hope into the market that the Federal Reserve was finally putting an end to its rate-hiking cycle. Investors are largely anticipating a dovish pivot next year, with futures now pricing in an 87% chance of a rate cut as soon as the May 2024 FOMC meeting, said Deutsche Bank macro strategist Henry Allen.

"But this is at least the 7th time in this cycle that markets have seen a clear reaction to a potential dovish pivot," he wrote.

In the previous six occasions, investors were left disappointed. "Moreover, a consistent story of this cycle so far has been that markets have pushed out the timing of future rate cuts," Allen said.

Here are the six previous times the market anticipated a dovish pivot, that didn't come to fruition, according to Allen:

November 2023: "Weak data releases and a downside surprise in the CPI lead markets to bring forward the pricing of Fed cuts." March 2023: "The banking turmoil following SVB's collapse led to growing anticipation that central banks had finished hiking rates altogether." Late September/Early October 2022: "Major market turmoil centered on the UK leads markets to price in more rate cuts for 2023." July 2022: "Global recession fears and a weak inflation print sees talk of slower rate hikes resurface." May 2022: "Rising risks to global growth see investors take out expected tightening." Late February/Early March 2022: "Russia's invasion of Ukraine sees the Fed commence hikes with 25bps rather than 50bps."

— Lisa Kailai Han, Michael Bloom