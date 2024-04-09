Asia markets mostly fall as Japan corporate inflation climbs; New Zealand rate decision on tap

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly fell as of Japan's corporate inflation climbed in March and rate decisions are awaited from New Zealand and Thailand's central banks.

South Korea's markets are closed Wednesday, as the country heads to the polls to elect its next parliament.

Japan's corporate inflation rate came in at 0.8% for March, its third straight month of increase and in line with expectations from a Reuters poll of economists, while investors also brace for the U.S. consumer price index report later Wednesday.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 pointed to a third straight day of gains, climbing 0.43%.

However, Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.18%, while the broad based Topix was down 0.23%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,937, pointing to a stronger open compared to the HSI's close of 16,828.07.

Overnight in the U.S., the three major indexes ended mixed ahead of the CPI report, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing just below the flatline.

On the other hand, the S&P 500 notched a gain of 0.14%, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.32%.

— CNBC's Hakyung Kim and Brian Evans contributed to this report.

Japan's corporate inflation climbs to 0.8% in March, in line with expectations

Japan's corporate goods price index rose 0.8% in March from a year ago, accelerating from the revised 0.7% increase in February and in line with expectations from economists polled by Reuters.

This is also the third straight month that the corporate inflation rate has increased.

On a month on month basis, the CGPI climbed 0.2%, slightly lower than Reuters expectations of a 0.3% increase.

The CGPI measures the price changes of goods traded within the corporate sector.

— Lim Hui Jie

— Ganesh Rao

— Weizhen Tan

Market experiencing 'collective concern'

Tuesday's equity pullback indicates the market is questioning if the rally has come too far, too fast, said Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment officer at BMO Wealth Management.

Notably, Nvidia has experienced a choppy month, said Ma. The stock is down nearly 3% Tuesday.

"I think the collective concern the markets experiencing a bit of today is if some of these growth prospects maybe don't come in as quickly, or as strongly as what has been priced in a very short period of time," said Ma.

In addition to Nvidia, several AI infrastructure and data center stocks are struggling Tuesday, he added.

"Stocks that go into the nuts and bolts of what would drive some of the AI revolution; some of those are struggling on the day. So I think it's a question of how we've just gone too far too fast," Ma added.

— Hakyung Kim

12 S&P 500 stocks hit fresh highs, including Alphabet and Freeport-McMoRan

Igor Golovniov | Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Twelve S&P 500 stocks hit fresh highs on Tuesday. Some of the names include Google-parent Alphabet, which on Tuesday unveiled its Arm-based chips at its Cloud Next conference in Las Vegas. American mining company Freeport-McMoRan gained 2% after Bank of America called it a stock with "blue chip copper exposure."

Here are some of the other names.

Alphabet C share trading at all-time highs back to the special distribution on April 2, 2014 (when the non-voting share was created, and it began trading on April 3, 2014)

Alphabet A share trading all-time highs back to its IPO on August 19, 2004

Amazon.com trading at levels not seen since November 2021

EOG Resources trading at levels not seen since January 2023

Emerson Electric trading at all-time highs back through the company's history to 1890

Freeport-McMoRan trading at levels not seen since August 2011

Packaging Corp. of America trading at all-time highs back to its IPO in 2000

— Sarah Min, Chris Hayes

Boeing, Norfolk Southern among Tuesday's biggest movers

Kevin Dietsch | Getty Images

Here are the stock's making the biggest moves during midday trading:

Boeing — The airplane maker was down more than 2% after a New York Times report said regulators were investigating claims from a whistleblower about flaws in the company's 787 Dreamliner.

Norfolk Southern — The railroad stock gained 1%. Norfolk Southern announced that it reached a $600 million settlement related to its derailment in East Palestine. The company also posted preliminary first-quarter earnings.

Read the full list of companies on the move here.

— Samantha Subin