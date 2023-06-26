Asia Markets Mixed After Wall Street Sees Tech Sell-Off

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are mixed on Tuesday, after Wall Street's tech sell-off which saw Tesla tumbling 6% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the electric car maker, citing pricing headwinds.

Other major tech names like Nvidia, Alphabet and Meta Platforms also lost more than 3% each.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 opened 0.66% higher ahead of tomorrow's inflation figures for May, which will give a clue to the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate moves in August.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 extended its losses after three straight days of declines, falling 0.78%, with the Topix seeing a smaller loss of 0.53%.

South Korea's Kospi and Kosdaq also saw declines, and fell 0.1% and 0.75% respectively.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rebounded from its five-day losing streak and opened 1.58% up. Mainland Chinese markets were also in positive territory, with the Shanghai Composite up 0.19% and the Shenzhen Component 0.49% higher.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes fell, with the tech heavy Nasdaq Composite leading losses and shedding 1.16%, the S&P 500 lost 0.45%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped marginally.

— Weizhen Tan

— Ganesh Rao

Nasdaq drops nearly 1.2% to start the week

Stocks finished lower on Monday to kick off the final trading week of the second quarter and first half.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.16% to settle at 13,335.78, while the S&P 500 lost 0.45% to close at 4,328.82. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 12.72 points, or 0.04%, to end at 33,714.71.

— Samantha Subin

Technology giants pressure Nasdaq Composite

The Nasdaq Composite lost more than 0.7% during midday trading Monday as major technology stocks pulled back.

Behemoth beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence boom, including Nvidia, Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta Platforms, were last down 4.3%, 2.4%, 1.3% and 2.9%, respectively. Tesla shed 5% following a downgrade from Goldman Sachs, while Netflix and Amazon lost 1% each.

— Samantha Subin

Berkshire continues cutting stake in Chinese electric carmaker BYD

Berkshire Hathaway's BYD stake has gone below 100 million shares, a reduction of more than 56% from the 225 million shares it first purchased in 2008 for $230 million.

In the latest of a series of filings, in Hong Kong, Berkshire reports it held 98.6 million shares as of June 19. They currently have a market value of almost $3.2 billion.

Although unclear when the sales began, the first disclosure was in August of last year. There has still been no detailed explanation of what's driving the selling.

It did not come up during last month's shareholders meeting. During a live CNBC interview in April, Buffett only said it is an "extraordinary company" being run by an "extraordinary person," but "I think that we'll find things to do with the money that I'll feel better about."

— Alex Crippen

Oil prices steady after aborted Russian mutiny

Oil prices steadied Monday, paring some early gains, as investors watched to see if there'll be further fallout from an attempted insurrection in Russia that could disrupt energy supplies from one of the world's largest oil producer nations.

West Texas Intermediate futures were last up about 0.61% at $69.58, after initially rising as much as 1.3% to just below $70 a barrel earlier Monday, followed by last week's almost 4% decline. Brent crude were trading about 0.66% higher at $74.35.

— Clement Tan, Sarah Min