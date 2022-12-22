Asia Markets Fall as Japan's Core Inflation Marks Highest in Over 40 Years

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific shares traded lower, taking the lead from losses on Wall Street while investors also looked ahead to some economic data in the region. Japan's core consumer price index at 3.7% in November on an annualized basis, marking the fastest pace since December 1981.

The Nikkei 225 fell 1% in its first hour of trade. The Japanese yen stood at 132.38 against the U.S. dollar. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.84% and South Korea's Kospi also fell 1.24%.

Singapore and Malaysia will also be releasing their inflation data for November.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks tumbled as the year-end selloff resumed following a brief respite this week, dashing hopes for a Santa Claus rally.

Japan's core inflation notches over 40 year-high

The reading was in line with estimates from analysts polled by Reuters, and comes after notching 3.6% last month.

The reading remains above the Bank of Japan's inflation target of 2%. Nationwide CPI for all items stood at 3.8%.

— Lee Ying Shan

— Ganesh Rao

Stocks close lower Thursday

Stocks closed lower Thursday, after pulling back from session lows, as year-end selling resumed on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 348.99 points, or 1.05%, after falling as much as 803.05 points earlier in the session. S&P 500 declined 1.45%, while the Nasdaq Composite was 2.18% lower.

— Sarah Min