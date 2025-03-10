Asana CEO Dustin Moskovitz announces retirement, stock price drops 25%

Dustin Moskovitz, the CEO of Asana and one of the original co-founders of Facebook, will retire from the enterprise software company.

Dustin Moskovitz, the CEO of Asana and one of the original co-founders of Facebook, will retire from the enterprise software company.

Asana announced Moskovitz's retirement on Monday as part of the company's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report, and its board has retained an executive search firm to help choose a new CEO. Moskovitz notified its board "of his intention to transition to the role of Chair when a new CEO begins," the company said Monday.

"As I reflect on my journey since co-founding Asana nearly 17 years ago, I'm filled with immense gratitude," Moskovitz said in a statement.

"Creating and leading Asana has been more than just building a company — it's been a profound privilege to work alongside some of the most talented minds in the industry to build a platform that is trusted by over 85% of Fortune 500 companies today," said Moskovitz, who co-founded Asana in 2008.

Asana said fourth-quarter sales rose 10% year-over-year to $188.3 million, which was in-line with analyst estimates.

The company said its fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share was breakeven, ahead of analyst estimates of a loss of one cent.

Asana said it expects its fiscal first quarter revenue to come in the range of $184.5 million to $186.5 million, trailing analyst expectations of $191 million.

Asana's stock price was down more than 25% in after-hours trading Monday.

