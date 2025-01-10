Apple’s market share slides in China as iPhone shipments decline, analyst Kuo says

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote in a post on Friday that Apple is losing market share in China due to declining iPhone shipments

Despite the expected launch of the new iPhone SE4, iPhone shipments are expected to fall 6% year-over-year for the first half of 2025, he wrote.

Apple shares slid 2.4% on Friday.

"Apple has adopted a cautious stance when discussing 2025 iPhone production plans with key suppliers," Kuo, an analyst at TF Securities, wrote in the post. He added hat despite the expected launch of the new iPhone SE4, shipments are expected to decline 6% year-over-year for the first half of 2025.

Kuo expects Apple's market share to continue to slide, as two of the coming iPhones are so thin that they likely will only support eSIM, which the Chinese market currently does not promote.

"These two models could face shipping momentum challenges unless their design is modified," he wrote.

Kuo wrote that in December, overall smartphone shipments in China were flat from a year earlier, but iPhone shipments dropped by 10-12%.

There's also "no evidence" that Apple Intelligence, the company's on-device artificial intelligence offering, is driving hardware upgrades or services revenue, according to Kuo. He wrote that the feature "has not boosted iPhone replacement demand," according to a supply chain survey he conducted, and added that in his view, the feature's appeal "has significantly declined compared to cloud-based AI services, which have advanced rapidly in subsequent months."

Apple's estimated iPhone shipments total about 220 million units for 2024 and between about 220 million and 225 million for this year, Kuo wrote. That's "below the market consensus of 240 million or more," he wrote.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

