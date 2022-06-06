Here's Everything Apple Just Announced: New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, M2 Chip, iPhone Software and More

Apple's WWDC is the company's biggest Apple software announcement of the year. Apple announced iOS 16, its latest software for the iPhone. It also revealed Apple Pay Later, its buy now, pay later product; its new M2 chip, the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2, the new MacBook Air with M2, macOS Ventura for Macs and more.

Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off WWDC with a prerecorded presentation featuring executives revealing the latest versions of Apple's software for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Watch. It also announced two new laptops that run on its new M2 chips, which were also revealed during the keynote, and much more. CNBC covered the announcements live from Cupertino, California, for the first time since the start of the Covid pandemic.

Here's what Apple has announced:

No comment from Tim Cook on whether supply lines in China are opening up

CNBC's Steve Kovach stopped Apple CEO Tim Cook after the keynote ended and asked whether supply lines in China are opening up:

Apple announces new iPad software, iPadOS 16

Apple just announced iPadOS 16, its latest software for iPads. It packs in new features for "pro" users who like to do a lot of things at the same time.

The new software lets two people easily collaborate on iPads. Users can message one another or start a FaceTime call to discuss what they're working on. They can also see which tabs users are looking at in the tabs bar.

Apple is introducing a new app called Freeform later this year. It's a collaborative whiteboard app that lets people work on a document at the same time. It seems a lot like what's been available in Microsoft Office and Google Docs for years.

Apple is rolling out Stage Manager, which will let you overlay apps and change window sizes. This means you should be able to see more of your open apps at the same time, although it falls short of being able to have lots of open windows at once as you might on a Mac or Windows computer. It's clear Apple is still trying to keep iPad software functions very separate from Mac's.

You'll be able to do more when you attach an external monitor to an iPad running on an M1 chip. Apple said you'll be able to move your mouse and keyboard on to the external display and interact with more apps at the same time.

Apple's new Mac software is called macOS Ventura

Apple just announced macOS Ventura, its new software for Macs.

Here's what's new:

With the stage manager feature, users can more easily organize open windows. It groups apps together on the side and allows users to toggle through groupings of different windows.

The Mac's Spotlight search bar has more results and the ability to take actions such as setting a timer.

Mail will have the ability to undo sent messages and have a more powerful search suggestion bar.

Shared tab groups in the Safari web browser will allow users to share groups of links with friends.

Passkeys offers a password alternative that can be created using TouchID.

Another new feature lets you use your iPhone as a webcam.

Apple announces new 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip

Apple just announced a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip. The external appearance, though, doesn't seem to be getting much of a revamp.

The newest MacBook Pro starts at $1,299. Apple didn't provide exact release dates but said it will be released next month. The company's Mac production has been severely slowed by Covid-related lockdowns in China.

Apple is promising up to 20 hours of battery life, along with an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU and up to 24 GB of memory with the new Macbook Pro.

Apple unveils new MacBook Air with M2

Apple just announced a new MacBook Air that runs on its new M2 processor.

The MacBook Air comes in four colors: space gray, starlight, midnight and silver. It will cost $1,199 and Apple will still sell the earlier MacBook Air with its M1 chip.

It's charged with Apple's MagSafe and has two Thunderbolt ports.

Apple says it takes up 25% less volume than the last MacBook Air. It's 2.7 pounds and will have a 13.6" display with thinner borders than its predecessor.

The new MacBook Air has an 18-hour battery life for watching video.

Apple didn't provide an exact launch date except that it will be released next month. Apple's Mac production has been severely slowed by Covid lockdowns in China.

Apple announces new M2 chip

Apple just announced its latest chip, the M2. It's the successor to Apple's M1 chip, which is used in Macs and iPads. The M2 will make its debut in the new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro, also announced on Monday.

The chip will include 25% more transistors and 50% more bandwidth than M1.

Apple said it's focused on power-efficient performance, maximizing speed while limiting the amount of power needed to do so.

Apple announces new Apple Watch software, which includes better sleep tracking

Apple just announced watchOS 9, its latest software for the Apple Watch.

The update will include new long-awaited sleep-tracking features so users can see how long they're in each sleep stage. Users will see sleep stage data on Apple Watch in the Sleep app and can view more detailed information on their iPhones.

The workout app is also being revamped to include features such as heart rate zones and new running metrics to track how efficiently you run.

Users will also be able to track and manage their medications, vitamins and supplements with the Health app. The medications feature will let users create a medications list, set up schedules and reminders, and view information on their medications in the Health app.

As part of the update, Apple is rolling out a new Siri user interface and new banner notifications. Users can also search for new podcasts on the watch. WatchOS 9 will also include new watch faces, including an astronomy face and the lunar calendar.

Apple updates CarPlay with tons of features for new vehicles, to be named next year

Apple didn't announce an actual car on Monday, but it revealed a major update to CarPlay, Apple's in-dash software for iPhones. Apple says the new software has "deep integration with the car's hardware" and can control functions such as air conditioning and display widgets. So, your iPhone will communicate with your car and provide all the data on the screens of your car, such as your speed, how much gas is left, maps, rpm and more. Apple is working with companies such as Ford, Nissan and more to support the next generation of CarPlay and said the next vehicles that support it will start to be announced late next year. Apple did not announce any supported vehicles.

Apple introduces Safety Check, allows users to revoke access to all shared apps and services

Apple introduced a new feature called Safety Check that enables users to quickly turn off all services and apps being shared with the user's family, such as location or whether a user's texts go to other devices aside from their phone.

Apple said the feature was designed in partnership with women's groups and is designed to make it easier to stay private and protect personal data and safety when leaving a relationship.

Apple announces buy now, pay later product Apple Pay Later

Apple just announced its buy now, pay later product, Apple Pay Later, which will allow you to buy things wherever Apple Pay is accepted and then pay for it in four payments over six weeks. Apple says there are no fees.

Shares of Affirm, a competing service, are down about 6% on the news.

Users will be able to manage their payments through the Wallet app. The company is also rolling out order tracking through the wallet.

Apple has been rumored to be getting into the buy now, pay later space for about a year now. The feature is attractive to consumers who want to buy pricey products but don't have all of the funds at once.

Apple will allow users to edit and recall iMessages

Apple has added three major features to its messaging app, Messages. If the message is an iMessage, not an SMS text, then users will be able to edit messages, recall messages sent by mistake, and snooze texts so users can handle them later. These small tweaks will change how nearly 1 billion people send texts.

Apple announces latest iPhone software, iOS 16

Apple just announced iOS 16, the latest software for iPhones.

It's the "biggest update ever to lock screen, completely reimagining how it works," said Apple's SVP of software engineering, Craig Federighi. It's a brand new look that allows users to customize the lock screen with widgets — which have already been available on the home screen — by pressing and holding. Widgets are small icons that users can click on to quickly access tools such as the weather app.

Here's what's new:

A more customizable lock screen allows users to adjust the time and date font and color. It also lets users shuffle their background photos throughout the day or choose animated backgrounds.

Notifications on the lock screen will move to the bottom of the screen so they don't cover up the background photo when the phone is locked.

The focus feature will be expanded to the lock screen to allow users to choose how to filter notifications, such as to focus just on work-related or personal messages.

On iMessage, Apple added options to edit messages, unsend and mark threads as unread.

SharePlay will expand to iMessage, so users can watch or listen to media simultaneously and be able to stop and start in the same spot.

The software update will make it easier to switch between typing and dictation.

Changes to the Live Text feature make it easier to copy text from photos.

Small merchants will have a new way to accept Apple Pay directly from a tap with the iPhone, without additional hardware.

There will be a new buy now, pay later option.

On Maps, Apple made it easier to see transit fares in travel directions.

The Family Sharing tool will have an easier way to set up new devices with parental control settings.

A new shared iCloud library will make it easier to share photos with family and friends.

A Safety Check center will allow users to quickly revoke location access to other users, a feature Apple said is meant to give back control to survivors of domestic violence.

There will be more organized smart home controls.

A CarPlay update, which will allow drivers to control air conditioning, radio and more, will be integrated by several automakers, with the new cars being announced late next year.

Apple CEO Tim Cook kicks off the show

Apple CEO Tim Cook appeared live on stage to kick off the WWDC event. He spoke briefly and turned it over to software chief Craig Federighi, who led the crowd in a cheer of "Go, developers!"

People are beginning to take their seats ahead of the keynote

People are starting to make their way to their seats ahead of the keynote. It's prerecorded, so there are lots of big screens for everyone to tune in from. And I like that there's a shaded area.

Here's what you can expect

Apple's annual developer conference, WWDC, is all about catering to software developers. They're the folks who build apps for the Mac, iPhone, iPad, Watch and TV. This is usually when Apple unveils new tools for them and big new updates for the iPhone, iPad and other platforms.

Apple is reportedly gearing up to announce a big new iPad software update that adds better multitasking, so you can run more apps at the same time side by side. The iPhone is expected to get new updates to the lock screen. The company may also announce new MacBook Airs. However, unlike the September iPhone events, WWDC is usually more focused on software than hardware. And, typically, the software that's announced at WWDC rolls out to everyone sometime in the fall.

Homecoming for Apple employees after two years of remote work

WWDC is gathering Apple developers and press for the first time in two years. But the event is also a homecoming for many Apple employees who have been working remotely for the past two years because of the pandemic. Some employees are meeting their teammates in person for the first time, including those who have traveled from other major Apple offices, such as its facility in Austin, Texas. Apple started requiring corporate employees to return to the office earlier this year.

Apple might announce new products today, too

The Apple Store website is down, which suggests that Apple might also announce new products during the WWDC 2022 event. It still seems a little early to announce the augmented reality headset, so my bet is on some sort of new Macs. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested over the weekend that Apple may be ready to announce a redesigned MacBook Air. It will reportedly include MagSafe charging, the latest Apple processor and new colors.

It's a gorgeous day here in Cupertino

We're here for WWDC 2022. Here are a couple of pictures of the campus. It's a gorgeous day.

Everyone's wondering about Apple's headset

Apple's been working on a headset for years. Reports have suggested it could launch in either 2022 or 2023. It's the one product that's top of mind for everyone right now, since it would be an entirely new product area for Apple. It could make sense for CEO Tim Cook and the team to announce the software for the headset, reportedly called realityOS, since this is a developer-focused event with folks who would build the apps for the device. However, Bloomberg recently suggested that we may not get a look. Still, we might get hints about what Apple is planning. The company may build some tools into existing software to allow developers to make virtual or augmented reality versions of their existing applications. If that happens, we know the headset can't be far off. Or maybe we'll be surprised and we'll get a teaser or full announcement.

We're live from Cupertino for the first time since the pandemic started

We're live from the Worldwide Developers Conference for the first time since the Covid pandemic started. Apple invited some media and developers to its headquarters in Cupertino, California, to watch the keynote. But there are a few differences from prior years. For one, we're at the headquarters instead of the San Jose conference center where Apple held the event for several years prior to the pandemic.

And the keynote isn't live, like it was in the past. Instead, we'll be watching a prerecorded version just like everyone tuning in from home. Still, it shows that big tech events are starting to return to some version of normalcy. Google's developer conference in May was also held in person but wasn't open to much of the press.

