Apple Watch Series 7 Launches Oct. 15, Orders Begin Friday

Apple announced Monday morning that it will begin to accept orders for the Apple Watch on Friday. It will be available in stores beginning Oct. 15.

The new Apple Watch features a larger screen than earlier models, charges faster and has a new chip.

The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced Sept. 14 with the new iPhones and iPad Mini, but the company had only said it would ship the Apple Watch sometime later in the fall. The Apple Watch typically launches around the same time as new iPhones, so the delay had suggested that Apple had some supply constraints.

The new Apple Watch features a larger screen than earlier models, charges faster and has a new chip. But it doesn't offer any new health features, as some earlier models had. The Apple Watch Series 6 added blood oxygen tracking last year, for example.

The Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399.



