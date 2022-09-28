Apple Stock Dips on Report the Company Is Bailing on Plans to Boost New iPhone Production

Demand for Apple's new iPhone 14 failed to spike as high as anticipated, according to Bloomberg.

Apple has told suppliers not to follow through on plans to increase iPhone 14 production, the report said.

Demand for the iPhone 14 Pro is higher than for the other new phones, Bloomberg reported, leading to a shift in production capacity for at least one supplier.

Shares of Apple fell about 4% on Wednesday on a report that the company has told suppliers to bail on plans to increase iPhone 14 production. Demand for the new models failed to spike as high as anticipated, according to Bloomberg.

Apple will no longer aim to increase production by 6 million units in the second half of the year as it had planned, according to the report. The company will strive to produce 90 million units instead, which is roughly in line with Apple's forecast and production from last year, according to Bloomberg.

The report also impacted Apple suppliers and manufacturers. Shares of key chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing also fell about 3%. Shares of Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn, were down about 2.9%. Foxconn builds Apple's iPhones.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Demand for the iPhone 14 Pro is higher than for the other new phones, Bloomberg reported, leading at least one Apple supplier to shift production capacity from the lower-tier models to the premium version.

An Apple representative declined to comment.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

WATCH: Apple launches iPhone 14 as customers line up to meet Tim Cook and get new tech