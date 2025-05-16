Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Apple Pay services resolved after outage, company says

By Ashley Capoot, CNBC

[CNBC] Apple Pay services resolved after outage, company says
Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • Apple users experienced problems with a range of the company's payment features on Friday.
  • The company's Wallet and Apple Pay features were the last to be resolved, according to the company's support site.
  • Apple Card and Apple Cash outages were resolved earlier, the support site said.

Apple users experienced problems with a range of the company's payment features on Friday.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Wallet and Apple Pay were the last payment issues to be resolved, according to the company's support site.

Earlier in the day, nearly 3,000 users reported issues with Apple Pay, according to Downdetector, a website that tracks outages.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Some users were also experiencing problems with Apple Card and Apple Cash, but those outages were resolved earlier, the support site said.

CNBC has reached out to Apple for comment.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us