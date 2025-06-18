Apple looking to make ‘premium' priced folding iPhones starting next year, analyst says

Apple has plans to make a folding iPhone starting next year, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said on Wednesday.

Kuo says that Apple's folding phone could have a display made by Samsung Display, which is planning to produce as many as 8 million foldable panels for the device next year.

However, other components haven't been finalized, including the device's hinge, Kuo wrote. He expects it to have "premium pricing."

Kuo is an analyst for TF International Securities who focuses on the Asian electronics supply chain and often discusses Apple products before they're launched.

He wrote in a post on X that Apple's plans for the foldable iPhone aren't locked in yet and are subject to change. Apple didn't respond to a request for comment.

Apple's iPhone makes up over half of Apple's business and remains an incredibly profitable product, accounting for $201 billion in sales in the company's fiscal 2024. But iPhone revenue peaked in 2022, and Apple is constantly looking for ways to attract new customers and convince its current customers to upgrade to more expensive devices.

Several of Apple's rivals, including Huawei and Samsung, have been releasing folding smartphones since 2019.

The devices promise the screen size of a tablet in a format that can be stored in pants pockets. But folding phones still have hardware issues, including creases in the display where it is folded.

Folding phones also have yet to prove they drive significant demand after the novelty wears off.

Research firm Trendforce said last year that only 1.5% of all smartphones sold can fold. Counterpoint, another research firm tracking smartphone sales, said earlier this year that the folding market only grew about 3% in 2024 and is expected to shrink in 2025.