Apple Just Released Its Latest iPhone Update. Here's What's New and How to Install It

Apple just released iOS 16.1, its latest software update for the iPhone.

It includes new features such as Live Activities, Fitness+ without an Apple Watch and more.

Apple just released iOS 16.1, its latest software update for the iPhone. It's a bigger deal than most updates to the operating system as it includes several new features that weren't introduced in the first iOS 16 release in September.

Apple's iOS 16.1 works with the iPhone 8 or newer devices and adds the following features:

Live Activities for third-party apps . You can now see sports scores, Uber status updates and more on your lock screen. If you own a newer iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max, you'll be able to see the live updates without having to wake up your phone's screen at all. Some apps will have this today while others will push updates over time.

. You can now see sports scores, Uber status updates and more on your lock screen. If you own a newer iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max, you'll be able to see the live updates without having to wake up your phone's screen at all. Some apps will have this today while others will push updates over time. Support for Apple Fitness+ without an Apple Watch . You can use the $10 monthly subscription service to stream or download Apple's workout classes on an iPhone. Previously, you needed to have an Apple Watch to use it.

. You can use the $10 monthly subscription service to stream or download Apple's workout classes on an iPhone. Previously, you needed to have an Apple Watch to use it. The Apple Home app now supports the new Matter standard . You can control smart home devices such as locks, doorbells, lights and more that support the new connectivity standard. Matter was created so that smart devices work with any home hub, whether it's made by Apple, Google or Amazon.

. You can control smart home devices such as locks, doorbells, lights and more that support the new connectivity standard. Matter was created so that smart devices work with any home hub, whether it's made by Apple, Google or Amazon. IOS 16.1 also supports iCloud Shared Photo Libraries . You can create and share pictures to a single album with up to five other people, and anyone can add, edit or delete photos. A button in the camera app will also let you take pictures that automatically share to that photo library.

. You can create and share pictures to a single album with up to five other people, and anyone can add, edit or delete photos. A button in the camera app will also let you take pictures that automatically share to that photo library. Clean Energy Charging support is also included. Apple says the iPhone will try to reduce your carbon footprint by selectively charging when lower carbon emission electricity is available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

How to install iOS 16.1

Open the settings app on your iPhone.

Tap General.

Choose Software Update.

Your iPhone will download and install iOS 16.1.



Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.