Apple brings its TV streaming service to rival Android platform

Apple released an Apple TV+ app for Android phones on Wednesday.

Wednesday's release is the latest sign that Apple won't be limiting the growth potential of its Services division by keeping popular services like Apple TV+ exclusive to its own devices.

Releasing Android apps significantly expands Apple's market, particular with international users.

Apple TV+ is now available on Android devices as the iPhone maker on Wednesday released its video streaming service for Google's mobile computing platform.

It's unusual for Apple to release Android apps. The company typically focuses on software for its own iOS and MacOS platforms, but Wednesday's release is the latest sign that Apple won't be limiting the growth potential of its Services division by keeping popular services like Apple TV+ exclusive to its own devices.

More people have iPhones than Android phones in the U.S., but globally, Android claims a 72% market share, according to Statcounter. Releasing Android apps significantly expands Apple's market.

Apple's Services business is its second largest behind iPhone sales, and Services hit a $100 billion per year revenue rate last year. In addition to subscriptions like iCloud, the unit also includes sales from advertising, search deals with Google, AppleCare warranties and payment fees from Apple Pay.

Apple TV+ is among Apple's most popular services, and it's best known for shows like "Ted Lasso" and "Severance." It also broadcasts Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball games.

The company has never released viewership numbers for Apple TV+, but Nielsen estimates say it accounts for a small fraction of total American TV watching. It costs $10 per month in the U.S. and is included in several bundles alongside iCloud storage, Apple Music and other subscriptions.

Besides a few niche apps, Apple doesn't have a long track record of making Android apps. Its last significant services app for the Google platform was a decade ago when the company released its Apple Music streaming service for Android.

The Apple TV+ app is available to download through the Google Play app store, and users will be able to pay with their Google accounts. Apple did not disclose a revenue-sharing arrangement with Google, but both companies typically take about 15% of billings from streaming services through their app stores.

