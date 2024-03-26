Apple announces its big annual conference, where it could reveal its AI strategy

Apple on Tuesday announced that its annual developers conference, WWDC, will take place June 10 through June 14.

Apple typically reveals the latest versions of its iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV software at WWDC via a "keynote" video on the first day.

At this year's conference, Apple could reveal its long-awaited artificial intelligence strategy and consumer features.

Apple on Tuesday announced that its annual developers conference, WWDC, will take place June 10 through June 14.

The conference will be livestreamed on Apple's website, although the company is inviting some software makers to its campus on the first day to "celebrate in person," Apple said.

At this year's conference, Apple could reveal its long-awaited artificial intelligence strategy and consumer features. In February, Cook said Apple was "investing significantly" in AI and teased an AI-related announcement "later this year" that many analysts believe will come at the Worldwide Developers Conference.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Apple typically reveals the latest versions of its iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV software at WWDC via a "keynote" video on the first day, led by CEO Tim Cook and other Apple staff, which is also streamed on YouTube. At some past conferences, the company has also revealed new professional-oriented hardware, such as Mac laptops.

At this year's conference, Apple also plans to reveal the first major software update to the Vision Pro, the virtual reality headset it launched earlier this year.