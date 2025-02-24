Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Anthropic closes in on $3.5 billion funding round as investor interest soars

By Kate Rooney, CNBC

Dario Amodei, Anthropic CEO, speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box outside the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 21st, 2025.
Gerry Miller | CNBC
  • Anthropic is in talks to raise $3.5 billion in a new funding round, significantly more than what was previously expected.
  • The funding would roughly triple Anthropic's valuation to $61.5 billion valuation, CNBC has confirmed.
  • The round is being led by Lightspeed ventures, with participation from General Catalyst and others, sources said.

Anthropic is in talks to raise a $3.5 billion funding round, significantly more than the amount previously expected, CNBC has confirmed.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The round would roughly triple the artificial intelligence startup's valuation to $61.5 billion, according to two sources familiar with the deal, who asked not to be named because the details aren't public. Lightspeed Ventures is leading the funding, with participation from General Catalyst and others, the sources said.

The financing, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, signals continued investor demand for top-tier AI companies, even in the face of potential disruption from China's DeepSeek. Anthropic is backed by Amazon and Google, and had initially set out to raise $2 billion, according to a source.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Anthropic declined to comment.

The company's last private market valuation was $18 billion. Amazon has poured $8 billion into the startup.

Anthropic was founded by early OpenAI employees and is the creator of the popular chatbot Claude. Earlier Monday, Anthropic released what it says is it's "most intelligent AI model yet. Its so-called hybrid model combines an ability to reason — or stopping to think about complex answers — with a traditional model that spits out answers in real time.

Money Report

news 15 mins ago

Chegg sues Google for hurting traffic with AI as it considers strategic alternatives

news 40 mins ago

Hims & Hers shares tumble 18% as margin miss adds to concerns about GLP-1 business

WATCH: Anthropic unveils newest AI model

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us