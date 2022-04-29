Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Amid Inflation, IRS Boosts Health Savings Account Contribution Limits in 2023 for Individuals, Family Plans

By Kate Dore, CFP®, CNBC

Getty Images
  • If you're eligible for health savings account contributions, you can deposit more money starting in 2023, thanks to an inflation adjustment from the IRS.
  • You can save $3,850 in 2023 with individual health insurance, up from $3,650 in 2022.
  • However, you can deposit $7,750 per year with a family plan, increased from $7,300.

If you're eligible for health savings account contributions, you can deposit more money starting in 2023, thanks to an inflation adjustment from the IRS.

In 2023, you can save up to $3,850 with an individual health insurance plan, up from $3,650 in 2022, the IRS announced Friday. And you can soon contribute up to $7,750 with a family plan, boosted from $7,300.

To qualify, you'll need eligible high-deductible health insurance, with an annual deductible of at least $1,500 for self-only coverage or $3,000 for family plans.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More from Personal Finance:
Most adults' financial priority is nonretirement savings
A simple way to see how inflation erodes your long-term savings
High inflation may prompt people to change summer vacation plans

If you're eligible to contribute, health savings accounts may offer a few unique tax benefits.

You can score a so-called "above-the-line" write-off for contributions, lowering your adjusted gross income, regardless of whether you itemize deductions.

Money Report

Business 46 mins ago

Trump Loses Bid to Lift Contempt Charge Despite Swearing He Can't Find Subpoenaed Documents

Business 47 mins ago

There Are Times to Consider Switching Or Ditching Your Medigap Plan. What to Know

There's also a chance to invest your balance and grow the money tax-free. You can use the money anytime, tax and penalty-free, for eligible medical expenses.

What's more, there are no "use-it-or-lose-it" rules, meaning your balance can continue growing, and the account is portable if you change jobs.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us