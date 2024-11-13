Amazon shuts down secret project to develop fertility tracker

Amazon recently axed a secretive project focused on developing an at-home fertility tracking product, CNBC has learned.

The project was part of Amazon's moonshot incubator Grand Challenge, which launched under founder Jeff Bezos as a way to develop experimental businesses.

A small group of employees will be laid off as a result of the project being shutdown.

Amazon has discontinued a secretive effort to develop an at-home fertility tracker, according to internal documents and people familiar with the matter.

The company had been working to launch a fertility monitoring device and companion smartphone app for the past four years as part of a project codenamed "Encore," said the people, who asked not to be named because they weren't authorized to speak to the press. The team sat within Amazon's Grand Challenge, also known as its Special Projects division, the sources said.

Last month, Amazon told people working on the tracker that it was disbanding the team. Those being laid off will remain on Amazon's payroll until Dec. 27, but won't be expected to work during that time, according to documents reviewed by CNBC.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

If staffers don't secure another job by that date, Amazon will provide them with a "lump sum" severance payment equal to one week of salary for every six months of tenure at the company, the documents said.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has been reeling in costs companywide since late 2022, when inflationary pressures and rising interest rates led to a slowdown across the tech and consumer markets. In addition to slashing more than 27,000 jobs, Jassy has shuttered several projects, ranging from a roving sidewalk robot to a telehealth offering and a rapid delivery service.

The wave of frugality marks a distinct departure from the approach taken by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Jassy's predecessor, who was known for greenlighting experimental projects and giving employees extended runway to develop them, even if they burned cash along the way. Grand Challenge was one of the hallmarks of that era.

Bezos launched Grand Challenge in 2014 as a way for Amazon to tinker with riskier projects that may or may not see the light of day. Grand Challenge was the brains behind a pair of connected eyeglasses equipped with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant and a machine learning tool for analyzing medical records.

Other Grand Challenge projects, like the Amazon Care telehealth service, a video-calling device for kids, a virtual tours service and an augmented reality headset for meetings were discontinued.

On the morning of Oct. 28, employees working on the fertility tracker were told to join a videoconference where a director of the team informed them that the project was ending. The call lasted about two minutes, one of the people said.

A layoff notice viewed by CNBC was signed by Doug Weibel, who took over as the head of Grand Challenge after its founding leader, Babak Parviz, left in 2022 and joined Madrona Venture Group.

Margaret Callahan, an Amazon spokesperson, confirmed the layoffs and the existence of the project in a statement to CNBC. Roughly 100 employees will be laid off, Callahan confirmed.

"Following a recent review, we've decided to discontinue this project within Grand Challenge, and we're working directly with employees whose roles are impacted to support them through the transition and help them find other opportunities within Amazon," Callahan said.

Predicting fertility with saliva

The project was born out of the company's 2020 acquisition of Wisconsin-based startup bluDiagnostics, the sources said.

BluDiagnostics was founded in 2015 by Weibel, Katie Brenner and Jodi Schroll, all of whom joined Grand Challenge following the purchase. The startup had developed a thermometer-like device, called FertilityFinder, to help women track their fertility from home by testing their saliva and measuring two key hormones, estradiol and progesterone. The results of the test were viewable through a corresponding app.

Business Insider reported on aspects of the fertility device in 2022, when its codename was Project Tiberius.

The team was working to develop its own saliva collection device and mobile app, which could predict when a user might be in the fertile window. Users could also log their period symptoms, sexual activity and other data to assist with tracking their fertility. There are similar offerings on the market from companies including Inne, Oova, Ava and Mira, along with fertility and ovulation tracking apps like Flo, Clue and Max Levchin's Glow.

Amazon initially aimed to release the product this year, but the timing was pushed out after the team encountered technical issues with the device, one of the people said. It was a costly endeavor and required significant upfront investments for lab research and development, in addition to the high salaries for scientists and engineers, the sources said, adding that the team's weekly overhead was roughly $1.5 million. Amazon didn't comment on the figure.

Only one project now remains active within Grand Challenge. Its focus is on health tech, the people said.

WATCH: Amazon could make Anthropic ditch Nvidia chips in potential new deal