Amazon says new warehouse robot can ‘feel' items, but won't replace workers

There's a new warehouse robot at Amazon that has a sense of touch, allowing it to handle a job previously only done by humans. Amazon unveiled the robot, called Vulcan, Wednesday at an event in Germany.

CNBC got an exclusive first look at Vulcan in April, as it stowed items into tall, yellow bins at a warehouse in Spokane, Washington. An up-close look at the "hand" of the robot reveals how it can feel the items it touches using an AI-powered sensor to determine the precise pressure and torque each object needs.

This innovative gripper helps give Vulcan the ability to manipulate 75% of the 1 million unique items in inventory at the Spokane warehouse. Amazon has used other robotic arms inside its warehouses since 2021, but those rely on cameras for detection and suction for grasp, limiting what types of objects they can handle.

Vulcan can also operate 20 hours a day, according to Aaron Parness, who heads up the Amazon Robotics team that developed the machine.

Still, Parness told CNBC that instead of replacing people in its warehouses, Vulcan will create new, higher skilled jobs that involve maintaining, operating, installing and building the robots.

When asked if Amazon will fully automate warehouses in the future, Parness said, "not at all."

"I don't believe in 100% automation," he said. "If we had to get Vulcan to do 100% of the stows and picks, it would never happen. You would wait your entire life. Amazon understands this."

The goal is for Vulcan to handle 100% of the stowing that happens in the top rows of bins, which are difficult for people to reach, Parness said. Limiting workers to stowing on mid-height shelves, the so-called power zone, could lower the chance for worker injuries. Amazon has long struggled with injury rates far higher than those at other warehouses, though the company claims those rates have improved significantly.

"We have a ladder that we have to step onto several dozen times a day during your ten hour shift. There is a lot of reaching. We have to lunge and squat. So it's a lot of tough body mechanics," said Kari Freitas Hardy, an Amazon worker in Spokane. "As a picker, if I had an innovation like this where I could have stayed within my power zone, my days would have been just so much easier."

Amazon said Vulcan is operating at about the same speed as a human worker and can handle items up to 8 pounds. It operates behind a fence, sequestered from human workers to reduce the risk of accidents.

Experts agree that humans will work alongside robots in warehouses like Amazon's for the foreseeable future.

"Whereas if you build a terribly complicated automated system and it breaks, then everything stops," said Bill Ray, a researcher at Gartner. "Taking out the last human is so expensive. It's so disruptive. It would be a huge investment and an enormous risk."

Freitas Hardy recently transitioned from picking items to working with the robots. She's one of the 350,000 workers Amazon said it's spent $1.2 billion to upskill since 2019.

"It would be many decades off, to have them just come in and take over, so at this point it's more exciting if you ask me, to see the growth potential because that is where it does increase jobs on the back side," Freitas Hardy said.

Although Freitas Hardy said she isn't making more money in her new role, Amazon said others who participate in its Mechatronics and Robotics Apprenticeship program typically receive pay increases of about 40%.

Amazon said the team that developed Vulcan has grown from a handful of people to more than 250 employees in the three years since the project began. Amazon wouldn't disclose how much it cost to develop Vulcan, but Parness said it represents a big business opportunity.

"Vulcan can interact with the world in a more human-like manner, and that gives us a lot more process paths that we can use automation to bring down the cost that our customer pays, and the speed with which we can deliver those products to our customers," Parness said.

Another big return on investment may come from robots making fewer mistakes than humans.

"Product returns are incredibly high and product returns are incredibly expensive," Gartner's Ray said. "Some of them will be because the wrong thing was put in the box. And if you can reduce that, that's a real cost saving straight away."

Meanwhile, Amazon's humanoid robot Digit has yet to bring operational efficiency. Amazon announced in 2023 that it was testing the Agility Robotics bipedal robot to help organize and move totes, but it's yet to deploy Digit at scale.

When asked if Vulcan indicates that robots have moved from gimmick to real world application, Parness said, "It doesn't matter if the robot has legs or wheels or it's bolted to the floor. I think the thing that makes the robot useful is having that sense of touch so that it can interact in high contact and high clutter environments. That's the tipping point for me, and I think we're right there."

For now, Vulcan is only in full operation at the Spokane warehouse. Another version of Vulcan that can pick specific items from inventory is being tested in Hamburg, Germany. Amazon said it plans to add Vulcan in more U.S. and German facilities in 2026.

