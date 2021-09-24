Amazon Reportedly Developing a Wall-Mounted Echo, Sound Bar, Updated Car Technology

Amazon is reportedly working on a wall-mounted Echo device, a TV sound bar and updates to its car technology and wearables lineup, Bloomberg reported Friday.

Amazon is working on a wall-mounted Echo and a TV sound bar, along with updates to its car technology and wearable devices, according to a Bloomberg report Friday that cites internal documents and sources familiar with the matter.

Amazon could expand its lineup of smart screen Echo Show devices. The company is planning an Alexa-controlled Echo with a roughly 15-inch display that can be mounted on a wall or placed on a stand, according to the report. It could serve as a control panel for smart home devices and be placed in the kitchen to show recipes or other helpful information, the report said.

The company is also planning a sound bar for TVs that's equipped with a front-facing camera, which could allow users to take video calls from their TVs, Bloomberg reported.

Other products that could be in the pipeline, according to the report, include a second-generation model of its Echo Auto technology and a broader push into wearables beyond its Halo fitness tracker, which launched last August. It's exploring a wearable targeted for kids and another for senior citizens that's able to detect when they fall, among other uses, Bloomberg reported.

Amazon's home robot, another much-anticipated launch, could be far off, according to Bloomberg. Multiple reports have speculated the company is working on on a robot that's controlled by voice and can roam around the home using built-in cameras. Amazon has begun tests of a prototype version of the device, but the robot has generated concerns internally around its viability, Bloomberg said.

The report comes as Amazon is set to announce new devices at an event Sept. 28. Amazon typically holds an in-person hardware event at its Seattle headquarters, but like last year, it's holding a streaming event online. Some of the devices Bloomberg mentioned could be announced at the event, while others may be launched later on or scrapped entirely, the report said.

An Amazon spokesperson said the company doesn't comment on rumors or speculation.

Read the full Bloomberg report here.

