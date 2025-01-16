Amazon lays off about 200 employees in its stores unit

Amazon is laying off about 200 employees in its North America stores unit, the company confirmed.

The cuts are focused in Amazon's core retail unit, which spans a wide range of businesses, including fashion and fitness, Prime and private label brands.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has been in cost-cutting mode since 2022, leading the company to initiate the most expansive layoffs in the company's history.

The core retail business, which Amazon also refers to as its stores division, encompasses a wide range of divisions, including its private label brands, Prime membership program, and consumables business.

"We've adjusted parts of our North America Stores team because we believe this structure will better enable us to deliver on our priorities," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement. "As part of these changes, we've made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of roles, and we're committed to supporting affected employees through their transition."

The layoffs included employees in the fashion and fitness business, among others, the spokesperson said. Business Insider earlier reported on the job cuts.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has moved to rein in costs across the company, laying off about 27,000 employees since the beginning of 2022. The bulk of the job cuts came in 2022 and 2023, though they have been ongoing at a smaller scale, and have impacted almost every business across the company's portfolio.

Amazon has also shuttered some of its more experimental and unprofitable initiatives, including its telehealth offering, a brick-and-mortar delivery program, and try-on service for clothing and shoes.

