Amazon's New Custom T-Shirt Service Asks You to Upload Photos of Yourself

Amazon on Tuesday launched Made for You, a service that lets users create custom T-shirts tailored to their measurements.

Users are required to provide their height, weight, body style and two photos of themselves, which are then used to create a "virtual body double" to model the custom shirt.

The T-shirts cost $25 and are available to anyone in the U.S.

Amazon is launching a new service that lets users create custom shirts tailored to their size.

The service, called Made for You, creates a custom T-shirt for shoppers based on their measurements. Shoppers can customize a T-shirt based on the type of fabric, color, length, fit, neckline and sleeve length. The custom T-shirt costs $25 and the service is available to anyone in the U.S.

Users are required to provide Amazon with their height, weight, body style and two photos of themselves, which are taken using the Amazon app. From there, Amazon builds a "virtual body double" modeled after the user to create a custom fit and visualize what the clothing would look like on their body.

Amazon says it automatically deletes any photos taken in the app after it creates a user's virtual body double. Users can delete their size information at any time.

Over time, Amazon said it hopes to expand the service to include more styles based on users' feedback. Additionally, while customers can only choose from two body style options at launch — feminine and masculine — Amazon said it plans to add more options as it collects additional data.

The service adds to Amazon's growing ambitions in the fashion space. The company in September launched Luxury Stores for designer fashion brands and it offers a broad range of private-label fashion brands on its site. Both the Luxury Stores and Made for You service use 3D body modeling technology, which Amazon bet big on when it acquired 3D imaging start-up Body Labs in 2017.

Amazon has also experimented with personalized shopping experiences in recent years, taking on the likes of wardrobe subscription service Stitch Fix. This includes Prime Wardrobe, a service that lets Prime members try on clothes before purchasing, and the recently discontinued Echo Look, a device that gave fashion recommendations.